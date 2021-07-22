Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Friday, July 23rd 2021 Show Links
News / Highlands

Man accused of double stabbing: ‘I thought they were going to kill me’

By David Love
July 22, 2021, 11:45 am Updated: July 22, 2021, 1:15 pm
Inverness Sheriff Court

A teenager accused of a double stabbing denied he had borrowed £1,000 from one of his alleged victims.

However, when cross-examined by fiscal depute Alex Swain on the second day of his jury trial, 19-year-old Dylan Thorpe, of Strathpeffer, admitted there was a “debt” of £60.

However, for legal reasons, he was unable to tell Inverness Sheriff Court what the money was for.

Re-examined by his lawyer, Graham Mann, Thorpe agreed the money had not been lent to him but it was “for some kind of other transaction”.

Thorpe denies assaulting 25-year-old Dylan McWhinney by stabbing him repeatedly on the body in Mill Street, Ullapool, on the night of July 31 2020.

He also pleaded not guilty to stabbing 26-year-old fisherman Jordan Megabhandu.

Stab victim Dylan McWhinney

Mr McWhinney, who has since died from an unrelated cause, suffered a punctured lung and chest bleeding from a stab wound to his back as well as other wounds.

Megabhandu sustained an arm injury.

Thorpe was also prevented from telling the jury about “previous incidents” also for legal reasons.

‘I was in fear of my life’

But he said he was “scared” of Mr McWhinney and claimed it was his former friend who had attacked him with a knife.

Thorpe said he had managed to disarm Mr McWhinney despite being grabbed by Mr Megabhandu.

He told the jury: “I twisted the blade in his hand and snapped it. I injured my hands holding it. Then I was swinging the blade around and struck them with it.

“I was not aiming. I thought these boys were going to kill me. I was in fear of my life. Then I ran home. I didn’t know I had injured Jordan until the police told me.”

The Dylan Thorpe trial was unable to proceed today for legal reasons and was adjourned until Friday.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]