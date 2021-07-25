Kayakers rescued after coming into trouble near Duncansby Head

Shetland coastguard were called to assist a group of kayakers who got into trouble near Duncansby Head on Sunday.

The group of four were using inflatable kayaks in the water when one person got swept around Duncansby Head in Caithness.

The other three people took refuge just off the shore on the Duncansby Stacks until they were picked up by a lifeboat.

A Shetland coastguard spokesman said: “We got a call for assistance at 3.30pm on Sunday, July 25, for a person who had been swept around Duncansby Head.

“The group are all safe and well now having been picked up the lifeboat.”

All four of the people involved are in good health and did not require medical assistance.

Water warnings

Elsewhere in the country, six people have sadly died in Scottish waters in the past 24 hours.

Among those were a 41-year-old man, a 29-year-old woman and a nine-year-old boy who died after an incident near Loch Lomond on Saturday evening, described by Nicola Sturgeon as “heartbreaking”.

The police released a statement on Sunday, July 25, reminding the public of the dangers of the water.

Assistant Chief Constable Mark Williams said: “The number of deaths in open water this weekend is hard to comprehend and my thoughts are with the families and loved ones of those affected.

“The warm weather can make open water swimming and paddling very inviting but it is extremely dangerous, even for the most experienced swimmers or supervised children. The conditions can change very quickly and there are often hidden risks like deeper water and strong currents.

“The message I want to send to everyone is exercise extreme caution. It is better to keep a safe distance from water if possible. Tragically, this weekend has highlighted that open water is very, very dangerous.

“If you see someone in the water and distressed call 999 immediately. Remember, you could get into difficulty yourself trying to help so please take care and seek help as soon as possible.”