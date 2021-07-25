Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Kayakers rescued after coming into trouble near Duncansby Head

By Ellie Milne
July 25, 2021, 9:05 pm
Shetland coastguard were called to assist a group of kayakers who got into trouble near Duncansby Head on Sunday.

The group of four were using inflatable kayaks in the water when one person got swept around Duncansby Head in Caithness.

The other three people took refuge just off the shore on the Duncansby Stacks until they were picked up by a lifeboat.

A Shetland coastguard spokesman said: “We got a call for assistance at 3.30pm on Sunday, July 25, for a person who had been swept around Duncansby Head.

“The group are all safe and well now having been picked up the lifeboat.”

All four of the people involved are in good health and did not require medical assistance.

Water warnings

Elsewhere in the country, six people have sadly died in Scottish waters in the past 24 hours.

Among those were a 41-year-old man, a 29-year-old woman and a nine-year-old boy  who died after an incident near Loch Lomond on Saturday evening, described by Nicola Sturgeon as “heartbreaking”.

The police released a statement on Sunday, July 25, reminding the public of the dangers of the water.

Assistant Chief Constable Mark Williams said: “The number of deaths in open water this weekend is hard to comprehend and my thoughts are with the families and loved ones of those affected.

“The warm weather can make open water swimming and paddling very inviting but it is extremely dangerous, even for the most experienced swimmers or supervised children. The conditions can change very quickly and there are often hidden risks like deeper water and strong currents.

“The message I want to send to everyone is exercise extreme caution. It is better to keep a safe distance from water if possible. Tragically, this weekend has highlighted that open water is very, very dangerous.

“If you see someone in the water and distressed call 999 immediately. Remember, you could get into difficulty yourself trying to help so please take care and seek help as soon as possible.”

