News / Highlands Fire crews tackling wildfire in Thurso By Ellie Milne July 25, 2021, 9:38 pm Fire crews were called to a wildfire in Thurso Fire crews are currently tacking a wildfire near the Thurso Golf Club. Reports of the fire came in at around 4pm on Sunday afternoon, July 25. An officer is at the scene alongside four appliances from Thurso, Wick, Lybster and Dunbeath. A Scottish Fire and Rescue spokesman said the fire had spread to around half a mile.