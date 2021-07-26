News / Highlands Pop superstar Sam Smith checks in at remote Highland inn using different name By Mike Merritt July 26, 2021, 4:21 pm Updated: July 26, 2021, 4:47 pm Sam Smith visited the remote Highland inn but used a fake name to book in. PIC: Matt Crossick/PA Wire Pop superstar Sam Smith shocked guests and management at a remote Highland inn when they booked a night’s stay using a different name. The Stay With Me and Money On My Mind singer arrived at the Aultguish Inn near Garve on Friday evening – much to the surprise of staff. The 29-year-old is believed to be visiting the North Coast 500 (NC500) with friends. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]