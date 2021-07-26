Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Tuesday, July 27th 2021 Show Links
News / Highlands

Summer warning issued after five hillwalkers rescued from Ben Nevis

By Daniel Boal
July 26, 2021, 5:33 pm Updated: July 26, 2021, 5:49 pm
Ben Nevis
Ben Nevis

Hillwalkers are being urged to prepare themselves before setting off up Ben Nevis this summer after five people were rescued over the weekend.

Lochaber Mountain Rescue Team were assisted by RAF Lossiemouth’s mountain rescue team and a helicopter to get the walkers to safety.

Three of the rescues were related to heatstroke while the other two were due to ankle injuries.

The call outs on Saturday came just days after the team was involved in an “epic” 12-hour rescue of seven climbers stuck on a steep and dangerous section of the mountain without equipment.

Helicopter support was crucial to the weekend’s operations due to time being critical when it comes to those needing rehydrating, with organ failure a real threat.

After being given fluids, those stranded were airlifted to hospital for treatment.

In a statement, the team said: “We were thankfully assisted by the Lossiemouth RAF mountain rescue team and Rescue 151 helicopter support. The helicopter support was crucial to the operations as we had to administer fluids to the heat stroke casualties on the hill as it is critical to rehydrate them before they suffer organ failure.

“We would recommend a minimum of three to four litres of water for an ascent in these conditions. Water is best rather than sugary drinks or energy drinks. Although most folk don’t tend to feel hungry when so hot, it is critical to eat to again replace what you are losing through sweating and exertion.

“On the mountain track it is possible and safe to replenish water stocks at the Red Burn crossing at halfway.

“A little head dunk there always refreshes too.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]