Summer warning issued after five hillwalkers rescued from Ben Nevis

Hillwalkers are being urged to prepare themselves before setting off up Ben Nevis this summer after five people were rescued over the weekend.

Lochaber Mountain Rescue Team were assisted by RAF Lossiemouth’s mountain rescue team and a helicopter to get the walkers to safety.

Three of the rescues were related to heatstroke while the other two were due to ankle injuries.

The call outs on Saturday came just days after the team was involved in an “epic” 12-hour rescue of seven climbers stuck on a steep and dangerous section of the mountain without equipment.

Helicopter support was crucial to the weekend’s operations due to time being critical when it comes to those needing rehydrating, with organ failure a real threat.

After being given fluids, those stranded were airlifted to hospital for treatment.

In a statement, the team said: “We were thankfully assisted by the Lossiemouth RAF mountain rescue team and Rescue 151 helicopter support. The helicopter support was crucial to the operations as we had to administer fluids to the heat stroke casualties on the hill as it is critical to rehydrate them before they suffer organ failure.

“We would recommend a minimum of three to four litres of water for an ascent in these conditions. Water is best rather than sugary drinks or energy drinks. Although most folk don’t tend to feel hungry when so hot, it is critical to eat to again replace what you are losing through sweating and exertion.

“On the mountain track it is possible and safe to replenish water stocks at the Red Burn crossing at halfway.

“A little head dunk there always refreshes too.”