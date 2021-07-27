Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Woman taken to hospital after two vehicle crash on the A87 on Skye

By Daniel Boal
July 27, 2021, 1:05 pm Updated: July 27, 2021, 3:03 pm
Crash on A87
A woman has been taken to hospital as a precaution following a two-vehicle crash on the A87 near Sligachan.

Emergency services were called to the incident just a mile south of the Sligachan Hotel at around 12pm today.

It is understood that three ambulance crews were in attendance, and traffic had to be stopped in both directions.

However, one lane is understood to have reopened but traffic remains heavy along the stretch.

A Police spokeswoman said: “We were made aware of a crash involving two vehicles on the A87 about a mile south of the Sligachan Hotel around 12pm on Tuesday, 27 July.

“One woman has been taken to hospital as a precaution, and recovery arranged for the vehicles.”

 

