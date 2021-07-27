Woman taken to hospital after two vehicle crash on the A87 on Skye

A woman has been taken to hospital as a precaution following a two-vehicle crash on the A87 near Sligachan.

Emergency services were called to the incident just a mile south of the Sligachan Hotel at around 12pm today.

It is understood that three ambulance crews were in attendance, and traffic had to be stopped in both directions.

However, one lane is understood to have reopened but traffic remains heavy along the stretch.

UPDATE ❗ ⌚ 13:27#A87 RTC RTC westbound between Sconser and Sligachan on Skye causing the closure of one lane Recovery en route Traffic remains heavy in the area Updates as we get them#DriveSafe @NWTrunkRoads pic.twitter.com/jMIoL5xHPd — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) July 27, 2021

A Police spokeswoman said: “We were made aware of a crash involving two vehicles on the A87 about a mile south of the Sligachan Hotel around 12pm on Tuesday, 27 July.

“One woman has been taken to hospital as a precaution, and recovery arranged for the vehicles.”