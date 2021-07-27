Two camera-dodging osprey chicks finally introduced to fans

Nature fans have finally caught a glimpse of two elusive osprey chicks for the first time after they were ringed by the Woodland Trust.

A nest camera supported by players of People’s Postcode Lottery has been streaming a pair of ospreys in Loch Arkaig Pine Forest since 2017.

Louis and Aila were expected back at Loch Arkaig around April 5 but high winds held up a few migrating birds. Louis returned to the Lochaber site April 11, however, Aila did not make it back at all.

It is thought she may have been blown of course or that she has perished.

Louis has since followed a new mate to her nest site and was last seen on the camera nest at the start of May.

The camera nest has remained empty for the summer and fans have been unable to watch the osprey family grow.

But now the two chicks have been filmed and photographed by ringer Lewis Pate, who also built the nesting platform where they were raised.

The camera nest

The nest camera has been operating since 2017 when Louis and Aila raised their first chick Lachlan.

Last year the camera became a huge lockdown hit and clocked up an audience of 400,000 worldwide views as the mates raised their three chicks.

After the public were asked to help name the chicks they were called Doddie, Vera and Captain in honour of Doddie Weir, Vera Lynn and Captain Sir Tom Moore.

This year’s chicks, both believed to be male, have not been named yet. Woodland Trust will give online fans the chance to give the ospreys their names.

Another young pair of ospreys showed some interest in the camera nest, however, they proved too inexperienced to breed this year. It is hoped that they make the use of the nest in future if Louis and his new mate do not return.

George Anderson, communications officer for Woodland Trust, said: “Even though we didn’t get to see all the action on our nest camera this year, it is great to know that osprey life has continued successfully at Loch Arkaig Pine Forest.

“Fingers crossed for a successful 2022 season, and if the osprey fates could smile on us – back in front of our camera please.”