Rest and Be Thankful reopened early following safety inspections

The A83 at the Rest and Be Thankful has been reopened earlier than expected, following safety inspections on the route.

The road, which connects Arrochar to Cairndow in Argyll, was closed to traffic at 8pm yesterday amid concerns about heavy rain and other poor weather conditions.

Vehicles travelling in the area were instead diverted towards the Old Military Road.

Road maintenance body Bear Scotland initially said an assessment would take place at 12pm today, but the decision has been taken to reopen the road under traffic light control this morning.

All traffic will be convoyed along the route throughout the morning, with normal traffic light operation to be adopted this afternoon if conditions have “further improved”.

Weather warning in area

The decision comes despite the Rest and Be Thankful falling inside the area covered by the current Met Office yellow warning for rain, which is due to last until 6am on Thursday.

The meterological body’s current forecast for Arrochar suggests the rain will stop at around 11am, and the area will stay dry for the rest of the day.

Teams will remain on site throughout the day to monitor conditions and observe the steep hillside that runs alongside the road.

Eddie Ross, Bear Scotland’s north-west representative said: “We’ve been closely monitoring the weather conditions overnight and this morning, and after a safety inspection of the area this morning we were content to divert all road users back onto the A83.

“As a safety precaution we are convoying road users along the A83 in single file throughout the morning, with the intention being to switch to normal traffic light operation this afternoon.

“Safety of all road users remains our number one priority and we’re keeping a close eye on the weather forecast and monitoring conditions in the area to note any changes.

“As ever, we thank all road users and the local community for their patience while we continue with our work at the Rest and Be Thankful.”