Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Wednesday, July 28th 2021 Show Links
News / Highlands

Black Isle summer festival encourages locals to get out and about for their mental health

By Lauren Robertson
July 28, 2021, 11:59 am
The village of Rosemarkie on the Black Isle.
The village of Rosemarkie on the Black Isle.

Black Isle Health and Nature Summer Festival hopes to inspire locals to get back out and about in a safe and relaxed manner.

Communities from across the area have come together for the festival, which will be held on July 31 and August 1.

The festival aims to tackle negative effects of the pandemic, supporting mental health and wellbeing and encouraging people to come together again.

Various activities will be held in the Black Isle’s villages of Avoch, Cromarty, Culbokie, Fortrose, Killearnan, Munlochy, North Kessock, Resolis, and Rosemarkie.

Many are hosting a ‘get to know your village’ walk, which will be led by trained health walk leaders.

Dolphins off Chanonry point at Fortrose. Picture by Sandy McCook

The weekend festivities are part of the Think Health – Think Nature programme, which was developed by the Highland Green Health Partnership.

It aims to promote a form of natural health service, prescribing ‘green’ ways to improve health and wellbeing such as spending time outdoors. 

Helena Macleod is from the Residents Association of North Kessock, who are coordinating the event along with the Black Isle Tourism Team.

She said: “Trained health walk leaders are passionate about improving the health and wellbeing of people through walking and getting out and about in nature.

“The Black Isle boasts many treasures with our ancient history, scenic coastal walks and woodland trails where we can enjoy the wonders of nature in the trees and wild flowers, birds and wildlife.”

Posters are being spread around the Black Isle and its villages, informing locals of the activities happening near them.

More information can also be found on their website. 

To ensure that social distancing is maintained, anyone interested in joining in an event is asked to register online first.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]