Black Isle summer festival encourages locals to get out and about for their mental health

Black Isle Health and Nature Summer Festival hopes to inspire locals to get back out and about in a safe and relaxed manner.

Communities from across the area have come together for the festival, which will be held on July 31 and August 1.

The festival aims to tackle negative effects of the pandemic, supporting mental health and wellbeing and encouraging people to come together again.

Various activities will be held in the Black Isle’s villages of Avoch, Cromarty, Culbokie, Fortrose, Killearnan, Munlochy, North Kessock, Resolis, and Rosemarkie.

Many are hosting a ‘get to know your village’ walk, which will be led by trained health walk leaders.

The weekend festivities are part of the Think Health – Think Nature programme, which was developed by the Highland Green Health Partnership.

It aims to promote a form of natural health service, prescribing ‘green’ ways to improve health and wellbeing such as spending time outdoors.

Helena Macleod is from the Residents Association of North Kessock, who are coordinating the event along with the Black Isle Tourism Team.

She said: “Trained health walk leaders are passionate about improving the health and wellbeing of people through walking and getting out and about in nature.

“The Black Isle boasts many treasures with our ancient history, scenic coastal walks and woodland trails where we can enjoy the wonders of nature in the trees and wild flowers, birds and wildlife.”

Posters are being spread around the Black Isle and its villages, informing locals of the activities happening near them.

More information can also be found on their website.

To ensure that social distancing is maintained, anyone interested in joining in an event is asked to register online first.