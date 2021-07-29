Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
News / Highlands

Endangered Amur tiger cubs at Highland Wildlife Park named

By Michelle Henderson
July 29, 2021, 6:00 am
Three Amur tiger cubs at the Highland Wildlife Park have been named Nishka, Layla and Aleksander.
Three Amur tiger cubs at the Highland Wildlife Park have been named just days after they stepped outside for the first time.

Park operators The Royal Zoological Society of Scotland (RZSS) revealed today the endangered cubs had been named in tribute to their native home of Russia.

Names for the female cubs were chosen by two of the wildlife conservation charity’s donors, naming them Nishka, meaning precious jewel, and Layla meaning night.

Meanwhile, the male cub has been named Aleksander following a public vote, in tribute to one of the park’s keepers who shares a birthday with the triplets.

The announcement comes just days after the triplets were released from their den for the first time since their birth in May.

Keepers released a video on social media on Monday marking the milestone occasion.

Raising awareness of endangered species

The precious names were chosen by keepers at the Kincraig park to help raise awareness of the hardships this endangered species face in the wild.

Keith Gilchrist, animal collection manager at Highland Wildlife Park said: “We wanted to give the trio names which would pay tribute to their native home and help raise awareness of the plight this endangered species, and sadly many others, face in the wild.

One of the Amur tiger cubs at Highland Wildlife Park.

“The female cubs were name by two of our charity’s donors, Nishka meaning precious jewel and Layla meaning night, while the male cub was named Aleksander after a public vote in tribute to our keeper Alex who shares a birthday with the triplets.”

New additions at the Highland Wildlife Park

The cubs were born to mum Dominika and dad Botzman on May 18.

It marks the second litter for Dominika who previously gave birth in 2013.

Following their birth, the triplets were kept away from public view as they were being nursed by mum.

Three Amur tiger cubs explore their outside enclosure for the first time at Highland Wildlife Park near Kingussie in the Highlands. Jane Barlow/PA Wire

On Monday, the cubs were allowed out to start exploring following a clean bill of health at their first check-up last week.

The trio are to be given regular outdoor access moving forward after receiving their relevant vaccinations.

As the cubs grow older, dad Botzman will be gradually introduced to them.

The latest additions form part of the RZSS endangered species breeding programme for Amur tigers.

