Highland footballer admits being drug dealer after £12,000 of cocaine found in garden

A former Highland League footballer today admitted being a cocaine dealer.

Gordon Finlayson, 27, who has played for Elgin City, Brora Rangers and Forres Mechanics and won the 2019 North Caledonian League player of the year award at Alness United, changed his plea on the second day of his trial at Inverness Sheriff Court.

The jury previously heard how drugs and cash were found in a police raid on his house in Shillinghill, Alness, as well as in a car he hired a week before the search.