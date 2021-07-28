Union bosses claim air traffic controllers have been ‘forced into strike action’

Union bosses say air traffic controllers across the Highland and Islands are being “forced” into strike action to protect jobs in their communities.

Six airports including Inverness, Kirkwall, Stornoway and Benbecula will grind to a halt tomorrow as Highlands and Islands Airports Limited (HIAL) workers stage a one-day strike over plans to centralise air traffic control in Inverness.

The row has been going on since January.

Prospect members in HIAL voted to continue industrial action, including the option for a strike, in June having initially voted for the action at the end of last year.

Workers ‘forced into strike action’

David Avery, Prospect negotiator, said: “Prospect members have been forced into strike action to protect jobs in the communities they serve.

“HIAL must halt its plan which will remove high value, skilled jobs from economies that can ill-afford to lose them, having a substantial negative impact on those communities.

“Prospect members are not averse to change but it has to be done in a way that maintains jobs and skills in remote communities.

He also claimed the Scottish Government could have intervened in the dispute.

Hial’s managing director Inglis Lyon previously apologised to passengers for the disruption tomorrow’s strike will cause.

He said: “The disruption will impact our passengers, airline partners and the communities we serve at a crucial time in the recovery from the effects the Covid pandemic.

“It is extremely disappointing that strike action is going ahead despite months of work with Prospect to agree a number of policies to support our colleagues’ transition to our air traffic management programme.

“We are still in talks with the union on a commuting policy and appeal to Prospect to conclude those discussions before considering any further escalation of industrial action.”

Strong opposition in Shetland

The controversial plans by by Highlands and Islands Airports Limited has been met by strong opposition.

In February, a survey conducted in Shetland found 92% of respondents oppose the plans to move control away from Sumburgh airport to Inverness.

Shetland MSP Beatrice Wishart previously called on ministers to “re-assess the project to find a better solution to modernising the Highlands and Islands air traffic network.”