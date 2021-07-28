Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Thursday, July 29th 2021
News / Highlands

‘This is a different level’: Hiker shares moment he is swarmed by tornado of midges

By Ross Hempseed
July 28, 2021, 8:24 pm Updated: July 28, 2021, 8:27 pm
Midges swarmed hiker Colin Ibbotson

Midges. It makes you itch just thinking about them.

And hiker Colin Ibbotson is not likely to ever forget the time he was swarmed by thousands of the blood-sucking beasties while in the Highlands – after his video of the skin-crawling moment went viral.

Colin Ibbotson was faced with the torrential “cloud”  at Loch Monar, at the head of Glen Strathfarrar – on Tuesday.

The 48-year-old took to Twitter to share the scene, describing how the biting beasties were covering his body and backpack.

The video was retweeted by Scottish Mountain Rescue and has clocked up nearly 230,000 views and 1,400 retweets.

 

Fortunately for Mr Ibbotson he was dressed in long clothing, but in the video he says: “I am wearing every bit of protection I’ve got. I’ve got Smidge on, I’ve got a head net on and I’m still taking a lot of bites – around my ankles, even though everything is sealed. Some are getting in. The Smidge does work. It’s just sheer numbers.

“I’ve seen a lot of midges before but this is probably a different level. This is ridiculous.”

The area is damp and boggy – perfect for the midges to lay eggs in.

Alison Blackwell runs the Scottish Midge Forecast.

What you need to know about midges

Dr Alison Blackwell, who runs the Scottish Midge Forecast, has provided some handy information for anyone planning to head out this summer.

Q. What time is most convenient for midges to come out?

A. Midges are most active in low-light conditions, so dawn and dusk.  They avoid bright sunshine.

Q. Why are midges such a nuisance?

A. The female midges need a bloodmeal to mature their eggs.  They use odour cues from large mammals to find their prey – so carbon dioxide in breath and other body odours.  The Highland midge (Culicoides impunctatus) is the most abundant of about 40 species in Scotland and prefers to feed from large mammals – so cattle, deer, sheep, horses and people.

Q. What conditions are ideal for midges?

A. Overcast, still conditions – tend not to fly in wind speeds above 7mph.

Q. What are midges attracted to and how do you get rid of midges?

A. Midges are attracted to CO2 in breath, other body odours, plus body heat, movement and dark colours. You can’t get rid of midges so easily as they are important to the ecosystem. Adults are fed on by some species of birds & bats and larvae help break down decomposing organic matter in the soil.

Q. What is the timeline you expect for midges to stick around for?

A. There are always two generations, starting in May, with peaks in early June and six weeks after that.  If we have a warm summer (like now) are likely to have a third generation emerge in early September.

Dr Blackwell, is director of Dundee-based APS Biocontrol Ltd – makers of anti-midge repellent Smidge, which sold a record 63,000 cans in June.

