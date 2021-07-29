Oh I do like to be by the seaside… VisitScotland reveals most popular activities among beach-goers

Who doesn’t love a trip to the seaside?

A walk on the sandy beach with an ice cream, building a sandcastle or even braving a paddle are simple pleasures many of us enjoy.

Now VisitScotland has revealed the most popular seaside activities while encouraging people to recreate some treasured childhood memories by visiting seaside towns and villages as part of their summer staycation.

According to a YouGov survey carried out on behalf of the agency, 66% of UK adults said listening to the sound of waves was their top memory.

A further 62% enjoy a traditional fish supper by the sea, while 61% said they just simply liked watching the world go by.

The survey also revealed that 98% of adults had been to the seaside at some point in their lives and despite the UK’s unpredictable weather, 38% enjoy sunbathing.

VisitScotland hopes that by encouraging people to take a trip to the seaside and the fishing communities nearby, they will also give local businesses who have been hit hard by Covid a boost.

Enjoy Scotland’s ‘stunning’ coastline

Macduff, Nairn and Arbroath are just some of the suggestions of the seaside places to while away the long summer days.

Nairn is one of the sunniest and driest places in Scotland, making it a tempting choice for those keen to enjoy its three beaches. Located alongside the Moray Firth, there is also the chance of spotting dolphins.

Meanwhile visitors to Macduff can find out more about its fishing heritage by watching the boats go in and out from the busy harbour and sample some of the catches of the day – perhaps before a stroll along the golden sands in neighbouring Banff.

Chris Greenwood, VisitScotland’s senior tourism insight manager, said: “As we celebrate the Year of Coasts and Waters 20/21 there’s never been a better time to visit the seaside. Scotland’s coastline is stunning, full of golden sandy beaches, dramatic cliffs, spectacular marine life and lots of history and heritage.

“It is where families have holidayed for generations and with so many holidaying at home this year, we’re increasingly seeing people seeking out experiences that they maybe haven’t enjoyed since childhood, coupling nostalgia with a desire to recreate new memories with loved ones.”

Other recent findings by VisitScotland showed that almost two thirds of people are keen to revisit places in Scotland that they haven’t been to for years.