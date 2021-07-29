Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Friday, July 30th 2021 Show Links
News / Highlands

Two men taken to hospital following hectic 30 minutes for coastguard helicopter

By Kirstin Tait
July 29, 2021, 5:25 pm Updated: July 29, 2021, 5:26 pm
A coastguard helicopter.
A coastguard helicopter.

Two men have been taken to hospital following two call-outs within half an hour.

Stornoway Coastguard’s helicopter was sent to assist an ill diver on a boat outside Ullapool, near the Summer Isles at 12.39pm today.

But after arriving at the site, the team got an urgent call to divert to a boat entering The Minch following reports a crew member had suffered a stroke.

A coastguard spokesman said the diversion was necessary due to the “higher priority distress job”, despite recommendation from Aberdeen Royal Infirmary that the first patient be airlifted to the chamber at Dunstaffnage.

The vessel instead had to make its way to Ullapool where the sick diver was transported via ambulance to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness.

A coastguard spokesman said: “The diver is well, he was on oxygen throughout the journey back to Ullapool and he is now being taken to Inverness.

“He will then be transported to the chamber in Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

The second casualty who suffered a stroke was also taken to Raigmore Hospital.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal