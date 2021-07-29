Two men taken to hospital following hectic 30 minutes for coastguard helicopter

Two men have been taken to hospital following two call-outs within half an hour.

Stornoway Coastguard’s helicopter was sent to assist an ill diver on a boat outside Ullapool, near the Summer Isles at 12.39pm today.

But after arriving at the site, the team got an urgent call to divert to a boat entering The Minch following reports a crew member had suffered a stroke.

A coastguard spokesman said the diversion was necessary due to the “higher priority distress job”, despite recommendation from Aberdeen Royal Infirmary that the first patient be airlifted to the chamber at Dunstaffnage.

The vessel instead had to make its way to Ullapool where the sick diver was transported via ambulance to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness.

A coastguard spokesman said: “The diver is well, he was on oxygen throughout the journey back to Ullapool and he is now being taken to Inverness.

“He will then be transported to the chamber in Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

The second casualty who suffered a stroke was also taken to Raigmore Hospital.