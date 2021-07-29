Finance Secretary Kate Forbes ties the knot and celebrates with Ross County photo shoot

Finance Secretary Kate Forbes has tied the knot in her hometown of Dingwall.

The SNP MSP married Alasdair (Ali) MacLennan in a service at the Dingwall and Strathpeffer Free Church earlier today, before heading to the home of Ross County FC for some distinct photos capturing their “day of joy”.

Family and friends were present at the ceremony, and due to restrictions on numbers the wedding was also livestreamed online so other well-wishers could witness the happy occasion.

Ms Forbes, who represents Skye, Lochaber and Badenoch, said: “We are delighted to get married, with some friends and family. Many watched online instead of joining us in person, because of Covid restrictions.

“After a difficult 18 months for everybody, our wedding day has been full of joy. We hope other couples enjoy the same happy day, even with all the worries and frustrating of planning a wedding around restrictions.”

Ms Forbes announced her engagement on social media in January and made a more public announcement the next month after hundreds of people from across the political spectrum wished them well.