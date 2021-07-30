Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Saturday, July 31st 2021 Show Links
News / Highlands

Public urged to avoid eating certain shellfish from Skye loch due to biotoxin risk

By Craig Munro
July 30, 2021, 11:48 am Updated: July 30, 2021, 11:54 am
Mussels, oysters, cockles and razor fish are among the affected shellfish.
Mussels, oysters, cockles and razor fish are among the affected shellfish.

People have been urged to avoid eating shellfish such as mussels and oysters collected from a sea loch on Skye, due to raised levels of biotoxins.

The environmental health team at Highland Council has identified concerning levels of the naturally occurring toxins in bivalve shellfish from Loch Harport, beside Carbost on the island’s west coast.

Eating contaminated shellfish – even after it has been cooked – can lead to illness ranging from sickness and diarrhoea to more serious conditions that can require treatment in hospital.

The biotoxins have also affected other molluscs such as razor fish and cockles.

Houses overlooking the salmon farming cages on Loch Harport, Skye. Picture by Sandy McCook

As filter feeders, the bivalve creatures eat by straining plants and tiny animals such as phytoplankton through their bodies to pick up the nutrients.

However, certain types of phytoplankton can produce marine biotoxins, which collect in the tissue of the shellfish as they go about their business.

When this happens to a potentially dangerous level, the Food Standards Scotland official control monitoring programme steps in, requiring business operators to take appropriate steps to ensure the molluscs will not reach the market.

Commercial shellfish harvesters in the Loch Harport area have been contacted by the Highland Council.

A similar warning was issued about bivalve shellfish from Broad Bay on Lewis last month.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]