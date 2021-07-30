Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Rapid Covid testing to be made available in Portree and Dornoch

By Ross Hempseed
July 30, 2021, 5:43 pm Updated: July 30, 2021, 5:45 pm
Highland Council and NHS Highland have announced that community Covid-19 testing will take place in Portree and Dornoch from August 2 to August 6.

The expansion of the rapid testing programme in the Highlands is to allow people in the region to become confident in using the Lateral Flow Device (LFD) which detects if someone has contracted Covid-19.

Mobile clinics are being mobilised throughout the Highlands with staff and volunteers on hand to administer the test. It is worth noting that the additional testing is not due to an outbreak in the area.

The mobile testing unit affectionately known as ‘Jabbernaut’ will be set up in Bayfield car park in Portree while ‘Moves like Jabber’ will be present at Dornoch Academy.

Taking regular LFD tests protects communities from a potential outbreak as it makes it easier to track the spread of the virus. Although being fully vaccinated provides a high level of protection against the virus, it is still possible to contract Covid-19 while having had two jabs.

‘By expanding community testing we will be able to identify more cases.’

Convener of The Highland Council, Bill Lobban said: “In Highland, we now have three mobile testing units available to travel to identified locations with a team of trained staff to deliver testing for people without symptoms.

“Our mobile units can be deployed wherever needed. If mobile units come to your area we encourage you to make use of the testing facilities as this will enable quick detection of any localised cases of Covid-19. It also offers reassurance for anyone concerned about potentially being an asymptomatic carrier of the virus.”

Lateral Flow Devices are used to detect if someone who isn’t showing symptoms, does in fact have Covid-19. Picture by Paul Glendell.

Dr Tim Allison, director of public health with NHS Highland, commented: “Many people who have coronavirus have no symptoms, and will be spreading it without realising. By expanding community testing we will be able to identify more cases giving us a better chance of stopping Covid-19 from spreading.

“The community testing programme offers rapid Covid-19 tests for people without symptoms. If you do have symptoms, you should not visit a Covid-19 Mobile Clinic. Instead, you should self-isolate immediately and seek a Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test. Symptoms include new continuous cough, fever, or loss of, or change in, sense of smell or taste.”

