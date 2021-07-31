Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Woman taken to hospital following two-vehicle crash on A9 near Dalmagarry

By Denny Andonova
July 31, 2021, 11:25 am Updated: July 31, 2021, 11:33 am
Police were called to a two-vehicle crash on the A9 at around 8.45am.
A woman has been taken to hospital following a two-vehicle crash on the A9 near Dalmagarry.

Police were called to the scene of an incident at around 8.45am today.

The road was closed at around 9.30am and remained restricted to traffic for around an hour with officers in attendance.

Officers confirmed a woman has been taken to hospital as a precaution following the incident and the road has now reopened.

A police spokeswoman said: “Officers were called to a report of a two-vehicle crash on the A9 near Dalmagarry around 8.45am on Saturday, July 31.

“A woman was taken to hospital as a precaution.

“The road has reopened.”

