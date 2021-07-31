Woman taken to hospital following two-vehicle crash on A9 near Dalmagarry

A woman has been taken to hospital following a two-vehicle crash on the A9 near Dalmagarry.

Police were called to the scene of an incident at around 8.45am today.

The road was closed at around 9.30am and remained restricted to traffic for around an hour with officers in attendance.

Officers confirmed a woman has been taken to hospital as a precaution following the incident and the road has now reopened.

A police spokeswoman said: “Officers were called to a report of a two-vehicle crash on the A9 near Dalmagarry around 8.45am on Saturday, July 31.

“A woman was taken to hospital as a precaution.

“The road has reopened.”