Highland Council extends brown bin renewal date after technology issues

The Highland Council has announced it will be extending the deadline for people to renew their brown bin permits.

The decision comes after the local authority experienced technology issues in recent days, which caused problems with some online forms that prevented people from renewing their permits.

As a result, the renewal period that was due to end today has been extended until Friday August 6.

Anyone who goes through the process before the deadline will ensure delivery in time for the first collections of the new service year, which begins on September 1.

In a release, Highland Council apologised for the inconvenience.

Garden waste bin permits can be bought on the council website here.