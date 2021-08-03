Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Tuesday, August 3rd 2021 Show Links
News / Highlands

By appointment only: Strongmen told they need to pre-book attempt to lift iconic Inver Stone

By Lauren Taylor
August 3, 2021, 11:08 am
The stone has been moved to the Braemar Highland Games Centre.
The stone has been moved to the Braemar Highland Games Centre.

Strongmen must now book an appointment if they want to lift an iconic stone – after it was moved to protect it from thieves.

The Inver Stone, weighing 118kg, sat behind a cottage in the Highland village since the early 20th century – and anyone could have a go at lifting it.

Heavyweights from around the world would visit the cottage to try the challenge, with around 30 managing the feat each year.

Successful attempts were recorded in a guest book by June Richards, the “keeper of the stone”, until her death aged 90.

But the stone – which inspired the Atlas Stone event in the World’s Strongest Man competition – has been removed from Inver and placed at the Braemar Highland Games Centre.

Ms Richards’ son made the request for it to be removed amid fears it might be stolen.

However, heavyweights are disappointed that they are now being told they must make an appointment if they want to try and lift it.

Renowned stone lifter Brett Nicol told the Daily Record: “By appointment is no use. A lot of ‘stone tours’ are arranged at the last minute.

“We’re trying to make sure it will be outside all the time. It’s something a lot of the guys want.

“The centre is a nice place for it to be, but we definitely don’t want it locked up, no chance.”

A group of strongmen donated a barrel to the centre so challengers can try to lift the hulking weight on top of it.

Plans for an outdoor cage

The Braemar Royal Highland Society, which runs the centre, is hoping to create an outside cage for it next year.

President David Geddes said: “I know there’s a feeling among some lifters that it should be accessible at all times without appointments. But that’s not practical at this particular time.

“June’s son contacted us following her passing as he felt the stone should be at the centre.

“It was very good of her to keep it all those years. She kept a book since 2004, with all the people who lifted the stone, which has been passed to us.”

The centre has pledged to erect an outdoor cage next year, complete with a security pass code, so lifters can attempt to heave the stone all year round.

He added: “At the moment we’re asking anyone wanting to make an attempt to contact us to avoid being disappointed and we’ll do our best to accommodate them.

“We also want it to be in a place where it will be secure and can’t be stolen.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal