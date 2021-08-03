New footage released of endangered Amur tiger cubs at Highland Wildlife Park

Highland Wildlife Park has released new footage of their three Amur tiger cubs enjoying the great outdoors.

The minute-long video clip shows the cubs playing in the grass just a week after they ventured from their den for the first time.

Nishka, Layla and Aleksander have been enjoying their new surroundings – and chasing each other around.

The footage, captured by keeper Sophia, also shows one of the triplets playing with mum Dominikia.

A whole minute of our tiger cubs just being tiger cubs. Happy Tuesday 🐯 It looks like Dominika is going to have her paws full with these three! 📷 Thanks to our amazing keeper Sophia for these videos. pic.twitter.com/wGFAMGiAuR — Highland Wildlife Park (@HighlandWPark) August 3, 2021

The cubs were born at the Kingussie park, run by the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland (RZSS), in May.

They spent the first two months inside alongside their mother before being released from their enclosure last week.

Park operators The Royal Zoological Society of Scotland (RZSS) revealed the endangered cubs had been named in tribute to their native home of Russia.

Names for the female cubs were chosen by two of the wildlife conservation charity’s donors, naming them Nishka, meaning precious jewel, and Layla meaning night.

Meanwhile, the male cub has been named Aleksander following a public vote, in tribute to one of the park’s keepers who shares a birthday with the triplets.