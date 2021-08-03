Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
News / Highlands

New footage released of endangered Amur tiger cubs at Highland Wildlife Park

By Michelle Henderson
August 3, 2021, 11:18 am Updated: August 3, 2021, 12:41 pm
Three Amur tiger cubs at the Highland Wildlife Park have been named Nishka, Layla and Aleksander.
Highland Wildlife Park has released new footage of their three Amur tiger cubs enjoying the great outdoors.

The minute-long video clip shows the cubs playing in the grass just a week after they ventured from their den for the first time.

Nishka, Layla and Aleksander  have been enjoying their new surroundings – and chasing each other around.

The footage, captured by keeper Sophia, also shows one of the triplets playing with mum Dominikia.

The cubs were born at the Kingussie park, run by the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland (RZSS), in May.

They spent the first two months inside alongside their mother before being released from their enclosure last week.

Park operators The Royal Zoological Society of Scotland (RZSS) revealed the endangered cubs had been named in tribute to their native home of Russia.

One of the Amur tiger cubs at Highland Wildlife Park.

Names for the female cubs were chosen by two of the wildlife conservation charity’s donors, naming them Nishka, meaning precious jewel, and Layla meaning night.

Meanwhile, the male cub has been named Aleksander following a public vote, in tribute to one of the park’s keepers who shares a birthday with the triplets.

