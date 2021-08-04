Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Wednesday, August 4th 2021 Show Links
News / Highlands

Ally K smashes £100k: Skye man reaches cancer charity milestone after completing a gruelling 180-mile challenge

By Chris MacLennan
August 4, 2021, 12:14 pm
Ally K Macpherson's latest effort pushed him over the £100,000 mark for funds raised for cancer charities
A Skye man has vowed to bow out of lengthy fundraising endurance events after smashing a £100,000 fundraising target.

Alistair Macpherson, or Ally K as he is better known, completed his mammoth run from Glasgow to Inverness seven hours ahead of his scheduled 70-hour time.

The 180-mile route incorporated the West Highland Way, Great Glen Way and Loch Ness, before finishing up on the banks of the River Ness.

Ally K’s £100,000 goal surpassed

With more than £22,000 raised, Ally has smashed his target of raising £100,000 for cancer charities.

His fundraising efforts began as he raised £37,000 for Cancer Research UK when he became the first man recorded to run the 125-mile distance round his native island of Skye.

His second challenge involved running from Skye to Inverness, where he now resides, non-stop in aid of Maggie’s Highlands.

Ally then navigated 10 islands on the west coast in just two days, raising £18,000 for Macmillan Cancer Support.

The 43-year-old’s latest challenge was in aid of Highland Hospice.

Ally’s latest effort raised more than £22,000

‘Never in a million years’

Before his latest challenge – the longest to date – Ally said “never in a million years” did he believe he would ever raise £100,000.

Now, having met that feat, he has expressed his delight and thanks to all who have supported him.

Ally said: “Once we got word we had hit the £100,000 mark, we had neighbours round and had a celebration.

“It was really nice and we are just absolutely delighted.

“You can’t do it without the support of everybody, it’s a real team effort and the support I have been shown has blown me away.”

Ally K and his support team at the end of the West Highland Way in Fort William

Just how tough was the 180-mile effort?

Ally, who crossed the finish line after nearly seven marathons in 63 hours, said he always knew it was going to be tough.

He added: “The experience was incredible.

“The big problem for me was going into a third night – I have never done three nights.

“That is really challenging.

“When I completed the West Highland Way, normally I wouldn’t be able to go any further but I had to.

“That was tough – even the thought was tough.”

One hour of sleep over three days

Ally was remarkably able to keep himself going with just one hour of sleep.

He broke this down into three 20-minute bursts at Glencoe, Fort William and Fort Augustus, which he says were “just enough”.

During breaks along the way, he received treatment from his physio Graham Watt as well as fuelling an average of 100 calories for every hour of running.

Ally K and friends during the final leg of the journey into Inverness.

Although titled Ally K’s Long Run, Mr Macpherson conceded that he had to break the run down into “lots of little runs”.

It wasn’t until a steep incline after Fort Augustus that Ally felt he was home and dry, aided by friends joining for the last leg of the journey.

He added: “It was a real high coming into the hospice and seeing all the people there.

“It is quite incredible that we have done this and it will help so many.”

So what is next for Ally K?

Ally has pledged he will stick to his promise to wife Donna that this is his last big event.

He hopes to return to, in his own words, “playing darts badly”.

But he has said he will be on hand to assist cancer charities and fundraisers.

Ally’s wife Donna congratulating him at the end of his long run.

Ally said: “This is definitely the last one.

“I think it’s time to let somebody else have a shot at it.”

