Blind man battered with metal pole in ‘appalling’ attack

A blind man was hit with a metal pole with such force that it broke in two.

Ryan McLennan, of Holm Burn Place, Inverness, also had a large kitchen knife the day after which he produced in a second incident in Alness’ Westford housing estate on February 20, 2021.

Inverness Sheriff Court heard that McLennan told two women he met while walking away from the assault that he had done it because his victim “had been cheeky to someone”.