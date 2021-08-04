Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Wednesday, August 4th 2021 Show Links
News / Highlands

Outdoor museum opens at Gairloch Museum

By Michelle Henderson
August 4, 2021, 9:31 am Updated: August 4, 2021, 12:49 pm
A new outdoor museum will open to visitors at Gairloch Museum today as they expand "beyond the four walls" to great a dynamic visitor experience.
Curators of a Wester Ross museum have expanded its exhibition “beyond the four walls” of its former-nuclear-bunker by opening a new outdoor gallery.

Gairloch Museum’s new space will give visitors the chance to embrace the area’s rich heritage overlooking the village’s picturesque landscape.

The milestone marks the end of the first phase of the attraction’s vision to engage with new audiences in fresh and innovative ways.

Interpretation panels sharing details of the geology, archaeology and the economy’s angling sector have been installed alongside a number of artefacts.

Proposals are also being drawn up for a replica roundhouse to be reconstructed behind the museum, close to the Achtercairn Archaeological Trail, as part of phase two of the project.

Roy Macintyre, chairman of the Gairloch Museum board said they are committed to fully utilising the historic location.

He said: “The museum has a great location, elevated on a raised beach, looking out over the loch. It sits just below a prehistoric settlement and the more recent 19th century road to Poolewe.

“Since moving to our new venue, we have worked hard to ensure we make the most of this superb location – and the opportunities it presents for sharing the stories about the area’s history, geology and people.”

New outdoor museum

Visitors to the new exhibition space will be able to view large rock samples which help illustrate the local geology alongside a number of objects on display, such as a hand crane and tar cauldron (formally located at Gairloch Pier).

Wheelchair accessible paths and a picnic area built from concrete removed during the renovation of the nuclear bunker have been installed, along with interpretation panels that share details of the geology, archaeology and information about the vital role of fishing to the local economy.

Read more:

The alterations were made possible thanks to funding from the Art Fund Museum of the Year Award in 2020 and many individual donations as well as support from the Postcode Local Trust, the Nineveh Trust, the Wolfson Foundation and the Hugh Fraser Foundation.

Creating a new visitor experience

The award-winning visitor attraction, operated by Gairloch Museum Heritage Trust, was given the royal seal of approval by Princess Anne during their official opening in 2019.

HRH The Princess Royal touring the new Gairloch Museum before signing the visitors book and unveiling a plaque to open the facility during their grand opening in 2019.

The former cold war bunker was extensively renovated into the two-storey museum which welcomed 10,000 visitors through the doors between July and December in their opening year.

Museum curator Karen Buchanan said they are dedicated in creating a great visitor experience.

She added: “We want to provide as many high-quality opportunities as we can for visitors to engage with Gairloch’s history.

“Although we only moved into our new venue two years ago, we’ve already earned a reputation for innovation and excellence – we intend to continue in our efforts to create great visitor experiences and to share the stories of our local area with as many people in as many ways as we can.”

