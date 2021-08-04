Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Wednesday, August 4th 2021 Show Links
News / Highlands

Water rescue team called to help Highland paddle boarder in trouble

By David Mackay
August 4, 2021, 3:07 pm Updated: August 4, 2021, 3:09 pm
An ambulance has been sent to the scene near Boat of Garten, north of Aviemore.
An ambulance has been sent to the scene near Boat of Garten, north of Aviemore.

Rescue crews have been called out in the Highlands after a paddleboarder sustained at least one suspected fractured leg.

The fire service’s water rescue unit has been sent to provide assistance at the scene north of Aviemore.

The paddleboarder has been reported in the River Spey near Kinchurdy Farm at Boat of Garten.

An ambulance has also been requested to attend.

Crews were notified shortly after 2pm.

A fire service spokeswoman said: “We have been made aware that there is a paddle boarder in the river with a possible fractured leg.”

The ambulance service has been contacted to comment.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]