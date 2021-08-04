Water rescue team called to help Highland paddle boarder in trouble

Rescue crews have been called out in the Highlands after a paddleboarder sustained at least one suspected fractured leg.

The fire service’s water rescue unit has been sent to provide assistance at the scene north of Aviemore.

The paddleboarder has been reported in the River Spey near Kinchurdy Farm at Boat of Garten.

An ambulance has also been requested to attend.

Crews were notified shortly after 2pm.

A fire service spokeswoman said: “We have been made aware that there is a paddle boarder in the river with a possible fractured leg.”

The ambulance service has been contacted to comment.