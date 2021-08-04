Regional breakdown: New deaths recorded in Aberdeen as cases nationwide jump slightly

Two further deaths from coronavirus have been reported in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire over the latest period as positive cases continue to rise from previous days.

A total of 13 deaths were reported across Scotland in the latest 24 hours with positive cases rising to 1,271 from 1,016 yesterday. The average positivity rate sits at 1,128.6 across Scotland.

New cases reported by NHS Highland totaled 64, double what it was yesterday and NHS Grampian recorded 113 new cases up from 65 the previous day.

The Western Isles reported two new cases while Orkney recorded four new cases. Shetland recorded no new cases of Covid in the last 24 hours.

Scottish hospital figures show a decrease in the number of people in hospital with Covid-19, 383 down from 406 yesterday. There has also been a reduction in the number of people in intensive care, 58 down from 62.

On the subject of vaccinations, 4,016,326 people have received the first dose of the Covid vaccination, an increase of 2,114 from yesterday and 3,249,622 have received their second dose, a rise of 18,291.

In terms of local areas, NHS Highlands and NHS Grampian have both administered two doses to nearly 61% of the population.

These figures are set to rise as the Scottish Government look to start vaccinating 16 and 17-year-olds. The government are currently waiting for the go-ahead from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation.