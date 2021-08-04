Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Wednesday, August 4th 2021
News / Highlands

Regional breakdown: New deaths recorded in Aberdeen as cases nationwide jump slightly

By Ross Hempseed
August 4, 2021, 3:23 pm
Two further deaths from coronavirus have been reported in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire over the latest period as positive cases continue to rise from previous days.

A total of 13 deaths were reported across Scotland in the latest 24 hours with positive cases rising to 1,271 from 1,016 yesterday. The average positivity rate sits at 1,128.6 across Scotland.

New cases reported by NHS Highland totaled 64, double what it was yesterday and NHS Grampian recorded 113 new cases up from 65 the previous day.

The Western Isles reported two new cases while Orkney recorded four new cases. Shetland recorded no new cases of Covid in the last 24 hours.

Scottish hospital figures show a decrease in the number of people in hospital with Covid-19, 383 down from 406 yesterday. There has also been a reduction in the number of people in intensive care, 58 down from 62.

On the subject of vaccinations, 4,016,326 people have received the first dose of the Covid vaccination, an increase of 2,114 from yesterday and 3,249,622 have received their second dose, a rise of 18,291.

In terms of local areas, NHS Highlands and NHS Grampian have both administered two doses to nearly 61% of the population.

These figures are set to rise as the Scottish Government look to start vaccinating 16 and 17-year-olds. The government are currently waiting for the go-ahead from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation.

