Fire crews battle overnight blaze believed to be at Highland sawmill

Fire crews have spent the night battling flames believed to be at a sawmill in the Highlands.

Emergency service raced to the scene after receiving reports of a blaze, understood to be at Fettes Sawmill at Killearnan, one mile from the Tore roundabout on the A832 Tore to Maybank.

The alarm was raised at 11.12pm on Wednesday with five fire appliances tasked to tackle the flames. Three crews remain at the scene.

Pictures and video on social media show large plumes of smoke rising in to the sky in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Police were also in attendance to assist with the incident.

A fire spokeswoman said: “We received a call about a building fire on the A832 Tore to Maybank at 11.12pm.

“Five appliances were deployed to the incident. Three remain at the scene.”