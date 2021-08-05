Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Thursday, August 5th 2021 Show Links
News / Highlands

Fire crews battle overnight blaze believed to be at Highland sawmill

By Denny Andonova
August 5, 2021, 9:03 am
Emergency services were called to a fire believed to have been at the Fettes Sawmill on A832.
Fire crews have spent the night battling flames believed to be at a sawmill in the Highlands.

Emergency service raced to the scene after receiving reports of a blaze, understood to be at Fettes Sawmill at Killearnan, one mile from the Tore roundabout on the A832 Tore to Maybank.

The alarm was raised at 11.12pm on Wednesday with five fire appliances tasked to tackle the flames. Three crews remain at the scene.

Pictures and video on social media show large plumes of smoke rising in to the sky in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Police were also in attendance to assist with the incident.

A fire spokeswoman said: “We received a call about a building fire on the A832 Tore to Maybank at 11.12pm.

“Five appliances were deployed to the incident. Three remain at the scene.”

