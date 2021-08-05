Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Shepherd’s cottage on NC500 with no electricity goes on market for £250,000

By Sarah Ward
August 5, 2021, 11:45 am
A shepherd's cottage with no electricity on the scenic North Coast 500 route has gone on the market for a quarter of a million pounds.
The tiny two-bedroom house in Drumrunie, Ullapool, Highlands, is surrounded by some of the most dramatic and beautiful landscapes in Scotland with rugged mountains stretching into the distance.

It also neighbours the River Runie, and is directly off the A835 – the famed NC500 route.

The off-grid retreat needs a full renovation and has no electricity, as well as nearly six hectares (14.6 acres) of land with stunning wildlife including rare and protected species.

Claire Macdonald of Galbraith, who is handling the sale, said: “Shepherd’s Cottage is a traditional Highland cottage in a beautiful location.

“The property requires full renovation and offers the opportunity, subject to the necessary consents, to upgrade into a modern country home or potentially to rebuild entirely.

“Given the beauty of the setting and its prime location on the route of the NC500, there is clear potential to develop a tourism business or simply to create your own private sanctuary in one of Scotland’s most celebrated settings.”

The plot extends to about 5.94 hectares (14.68 acres), comprising primarily rough grazing land with some naturally regenerating woodland, and is gently undulating with some rocky outcrops.

It also has a timber barn and a traditional stone barn with tin roof.

Ullapool, about 10 miles away, has good amenities including a supermarket, primary and secondary schools, popular restaurants and cafés.

The city of Inverness is approximately an hour and half by car and offers all the facilities of a modern city including an airport, train station and many high street shops.

Shepherd’s Cottage  is for sale through Galbraith for offers over £250,000.

