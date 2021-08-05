Kessock lifeboat to host first fundraising event since Covid

People across the Highlands are being urged to support the local RNLI this weekend.

A charity garden open day will be held at Glenkyllachy, Tomatin on Sunday to raise money for Kessock Lifeboat.

The event will be the first fundraising venture held by the branch since the start of the pandemic.

Owners Philip and Emma Mackenzie have previously thrown open the gates to their garden, which includes sculptures and a waterfall, and are looking forward to supporting the charity once more.

Local resident Cathie Simpson, originally from Stornoway, has also been a long standing supporter of the charity in honour of her grandfather who died in the Iolaire disaster.

She has been one of several masterminds behind the fundraising venture.

“I lost my grandfather who perished when the Iolaire went down off Stornoway harbour in January 1919 and that’s why I support the lifeboat charity,” she said.

“It was a very sad day for the islands.”

Rescuers are appealing the public to pay it forward by turning out to help them continue their life saving work.

Open day will fund lifesaving work after ‘busy year’

A spokeswoman on behalf of Kessock Lifeboat said: “Our crew is made up of local people who contribute to our lifesaving in many ways: we have the seagoing personnel who are often seen as the public face in their yellow suits and wellies; a shore based crew and a small army of volunteer crewmembers who literally keep the charity going with their fundraising.

“We are so grateful to have this opportunity to all come together as one crew after Covid forced us all to be apart.”

Visitors to the gardens will be able to enjoy afternoon teas with home baking in the tranquil surroundings, and wander round the extensive landscaped grounds, admiring the original sculptures, waterfall feature and the arboretum.

An RNLI stall selling souvenirs will be set up, along with those selling plants and crafts, as well as a raffle.

The garden will be open from 2pm until 5pm, with a suggested donation of £5.

All proceeds from the day will be donated to the North Kessock based team.

Alison Marr, chairwoman of the Inverness and North Kessock fundraising branch said: “Since March 2019 we have not had the opportunity to host an event and this return to Glenkyllachy is so appreciated, especially as it is such a fabulous location.

“The lifeboat is entirely funded by public donations and this year our local lifeboat crew at Kessock have been very busy.”