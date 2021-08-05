Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Kessock lifeboat to host first fundraising event since Covid

By Michelle Henderson
August 5, 2021, 1:23 pm Updated: August 5, 2021, 1:35 pm
.Kessock Lifeboat will host their first fundraising event since covid to help raise vital funds for the charity.
People across the Highlands are being urged to support the local RNLI this weekend.

A charity garden open day will be held at Glenkyllachy, Tomatin on Sunday to raise money for Kessock Lifeboat.

The event will be the first fundraising venture held by the branch since the start of the pandemic.

Owners Philip and Emma Mackenzie have previously thrown open the gates to their garden, which includes sculptures and a waterfall, and are looking forward to supporting the charity once more.

Local resident Cathie Simpson, originally from Stornoway, has also been a long standing supporter of the charity in honour of her grandfather who died in the Iolaire disaster.

She has been one of several masterminds behind the fundraising venture.

“I lost my grandfather who perished when the Iolaire went down off Stornoway harbour in January 1919 and that’s why I support the lifeboat charity,” she said.

“It was a very sad day for the islands.”

Rescuers are appealing the public to pay it forward by turning out to help them continue their life saving work.

RNLI Kessock is delighted that fundraising events can resume after a ‘busy year’. Picture: Sandy McCook

Open day will fund lifesaving work after ‘busy year’

A spokeswoman on behalf of Kessock Lifeboat said: “Our crew is made up of local people who contribute to our lifesaving in many ways: we have the seagoing personnel who are often seen as the public face in their yellow suits and wellies; a shore based crew and a small army of volunteer crewmembers who literally keep the charity going with their fundraising.

“We are so grateful to have this opportunity to all come together as one crew after Covid forced us all to be apart.”

Visitors to the gardens will be able to enjoy afternoon teas with home baking in the tranquil surroundings, and wander round the extensive landscaped grounds, admiring the original sculptures, waterfall feature and the arboretum.

An RNLI stall selling souvenirs will be set up, along with those selling plants and crafts, as well as a raffle.

The garden will be open from 2pm until 5pm, with a suggested donation of £5.
All proceeds from the day will be donated to the North Kessock based team.

Alison Marr, chairwoman of the Inverness and North Kessock fundraising branch said: “Since March 2019 we have not had the opportunity to host an event and this return to Glenkyllachy is so appreciated, especially as it is such a fabulous location.

“The lifeboat is entirely funded by public donations and this year our local lifeboat crew at Kessock have been very busy.”

