Three arrested after reports of a firearms incident at Caithness farm

Armed police officers were called out to a report of a firearms incident at a farm in north-east Caithness.

Along with specialist negotiators, they attended the scene at a holding at Stemster, near John O’Groats on Wednesday afternoon.

Three people were arrested while police continued their investigations.

A police spokesman said: “Armed police officers and specialist negotiators were in attendance yesterday at a farm in Stemster, John O’ Groats.

“It follows a report received by police of a possible firearm being discharged. No-one was injured and there is no threat to the wider community. Two men and one woman were arrested and have been released pending further inquiries.

“We were made aware of an incident late on August 2, and an investigation resulted in that location.”

An ambulance also attended as a precaution.