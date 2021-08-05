Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Thursday, August 5th 2021
News / Highlands

Three arrested after reports of a firearms incident at Caithness farm

By Iain Grant
August 5, 2021, 1:26 pm Updated: August 5, 2021, 1:36 pm
Police were called the farm in Caithness
Police were called the farm in Caithness

Armed police officers were called out to a report of a firearms incident at a farm in north-east Caithness.

Along with specialist negotiators, they attended the scene at a holding at Stemster, near John O’Groats on Wednesday afternoon.

Three people were arrested while police continued their investigations.

A police spokesman said: “Armed police officers and specialist negotiators were in attendance yesterday at a farm in Stemster, John O’ Groats.

“It follows a report received by police of a possible firearm being discharged. No-one was injured and there is no threat to the wider community. Two men and one woman were arrested and have been released pending further inquiries.

“We were made aware of an incident late on August 2, and an investigation resulted in that location.”

An ambulance also attended as a precaution.

