Highland Council advises households to ‘use water wisely’

Highland Council is helping users of private water supplies to preserve their drinking water following reports of “exceptionally” dry conditions.

The water supplies in some areas of the Highlands may have been impacted by dry ground water and lower river levels, so the environmental health team is advising people to take preventative steps.

Officers are urging those affected to use their water “wisely” and take time to check their system for any water leaks or risks of contamination.

There are more than 2,500 private water supplies in the Highlands which serve a population of around 30,000. As they are located in rural areas, treated mains water connections are not available.

Patricia Sheldon, senior environmental health officer, said: “In recent weeks, officers have received reports of some private water supplies that are experiencing exceptionally dry conditions.

“We are advising users to check their supplies and think about ways to reduce their water usage so as to conserve their drinking water. Also, consider what you’ll do if you run out of water and think about stocking up on bottled water.

“If you run a business that relies on a private water supply you should consider how a lack of water will affect your trade.”

Emergency bottled water

The council will be able to supply bottled water for those in an emergency situation thanks to funding from the government.

Ms Sheldon added: “Whilst the council is not responsible for the maintenance of a private water supply or required to provide water, a lack of safe drinking water is a significant public health concern.

“It is for this reason that the Scottish Government has announced a local authority funded emergency scheme for the supply of bottled water for drinking water.”

Emergency bottled water is available to domestic households where their private water supply has run dry and where users are unable to make alternative arrangements.

In addition, the council can offer a grant of up to £800 per property for improvements to water supply and quality.

Those who require assistance can contact environmental health on 01349 886603 or email envhealt@highland.gov.uk.

Last week, Sepa placed Helmsdale, Naver and Wick in the most severe water scarcity level – “significant scarcity” – due to low river levels.

While some areas were able to recover from recent heavy rainfall, those most seriously affected did not have much rain.