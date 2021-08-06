More north firms turning to digital technology to boost business

Businesses across the Highlands and Islands are using digital technology in ever greater numbers, according to a new study published by the region’s development agency.

Researchers from Ipsos Mori found that 78% of north companies are now using mobile technology as a key element of their operations, up from 70% when a similar survey was carried out four years ago.

Cloud computing is now being used by 67%, compared to just 29% in 2017.

The proportion of businesses using social media has risen to 68% from 63%, while 65% of firms now have websites, a rise of four points.

More than three quarters agreed that digital technology had played an important or essential role in their response to challenges presented by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Regional figures were collated as part of the Scotland-wide Digital Economy Business Survey, a partnership involving Highlands and Islands Enterprise (HIE), the Scottish Government, Scottish Enterprise (SE), Skills Development Scotland (SDS) and South of Scotland Enterprise.

Martin Johnson, HIE’s director of strategy and regional economy, welcomed the findings, but stressed the need for the region’s progress to be sustained.

“Digital technology is playing an increasingly important role in Scotland’s economy and it’s crucial that rural areas are able to share in the benefits it can help deliver,” said Mr Johnson.

“While it’s encouraging to see more and more of the region’s businesses using digital technology in a variety of ways, we are also aware that the region’s overall engagement level remains slightly lower than Scotland as a whole.

“That’s why we’re continuing to encourage and support our clients and other companies across the Highlands and Islands to increase their use of digital in a variety of ways, from engaging customers through e-commerce to enhancing productivity and competitiveness, and strengthening cyber security.”

Fieldwork for the Highlands and Islands survey was carried out through telephone interviews between February 22 and April 23 this year. A total of 1,150 businesses took part from across the region.