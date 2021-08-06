Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
News / Highlands

More north firms turning to digital technology to boost business

By Stan Arnaud
August 6, 2021, 11:45 am Updated: August 6, 2021, 11:46 am
A new survey has found more firms in the north are using mobile technology.
Businesses across the Highlands and Islands are using digital technology in ever greater numbers, according to a new study published by the region’s development agency.

Researchers from Ipsos Mori found that 78% of north companies are now using mobile technology as a key element of their operations, up from 70% when a similar survey was carried out four years ago.

Cloud computing is now being used by 67%, compared to just 29% in 2017.

The proportion of businesses using social media has risen to 68% from 63%, while 65% of firms now have websites, a rise of four points.

More than three quarters agreed that digital technology had played an important or essential role in their response to challenges presented by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Regional figures were collated as part of the Scotland-wide Digital Economy Business Survey, a partnership involving Highlands and Islands Enterprise (HIE), the Scottish Government, Scottish Enterprise (SE), Skills Development Scotland (SDS) and South of Scotland Enterprise.

Martin Johnson.

Martin Johnson, HIE’s director of strategy and regional economy, welcomed the findings, but stressed the need for the region’s progress to be sustained.

“Digital technology is playing an increasingly important role in Scotland’s economy and it’s crucial that rural areas are able to share in the benefits it can help deliver,” said Mr Johnson.

“While it’s encouraging to see more and more of the region’s businesses using digital technology in a variety of ways, we are also aware that the region’s overall engagement level remains slightly lower than Scotland as a whole.

“That’s why we’re continuing to encourage and support our clients and other companies across the Highlands and Islands to increase their use of digital in a variety of ways, from engaging customers through e-commerce to enhancing productivity and competitiveness, and strengthening cyber security.”

Fieldwork for the Highlands and Islands survey was carried out through telephone interviews between February 22 and April 23 this year. A total of 1,150 businesses took part from across the region.

