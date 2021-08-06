Fire stricken sawmill reopens as owners thank the public for their well wishes

A family-run sawmill on the Black Isle has reopened to customers just hours after a fire engulfed the premises.

Fettes Sawmill welcomed customers back through the gates on Friday despite their devastation as their beloved workshop lay in ruins.

Firefighters battled through the night on Wednesday to save the premises, located on the A832 Tore to Maybank road, from complete destruction as a “fierce” fire ripped through the mill.

The owners said they were “absolutely devastated” by the fire, sharing pictures of the aftermath of the disaster on Facebook.

Loyal customers quickly flocked to their page to leave messages of support as they try to replace what has been lost.

On Thursday evening, the family took to social media to say they had been “overwhelmed” by the public’s support and well wishes as they announced plans to partially reopen for business the following day.

They said: “We are overwhelmed by all the heart felt messages.

“Thank you all so much.

“Some sleep is very much on the cards now and we should be able to partially open tomorrow.”

Firefighters battle to save Highland sawmill

Emergency services were called to reports of the blaze around 11.12pm on Wednesday.

Fire crews from Dingwall, Nairn, Inverness and Fortrose raced to the scene to tackle the “fierce” flames, which remained “really high” for several hours into the night.

Police closed the A832 at the Tore junction as fire crews raced along the route to collect water from a nearby pump.

Nearby residents watched on in horror as firefighters battled to bring the blaze under control.

One local resident spoke of how he feared “the whole lot was going up” due to the severity of the blaze.

Investigations are now underway to establish the cause of the fire.

A police spokeswoman said: “We received a report of a fire at Fettes Sawmill, Kilcoy Redcastle in Muir of Ord, at around 11.15pm on Wednesday, August 4.

“Emergency services attended and there were no reports of any injuries.

“The A832 was closed at Tore to the junction at the Black Isle Show Ground and reopened around 6am on Thursday, August 5.

“Inquiries into the cause of the fire are ongoing.”