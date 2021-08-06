Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Fire stricken sawmill reopens as owners thank the public for their well wishes

By Michelle Henderson
August 6, 2021, 11:07 am Updated: August 6, 2021, 11:08 am
The owners of the family-run business say they are "absolutely devastated" following the fire.
A family-run sawmill on the Black Isle has reopened to customers just hours after a fire engulfed the premises.

Fettes Sawmill welcomed customers back through the gates on Friday despite their devastation as their beloved workshop lay in ruins.

Firefighters battled through the night on Wednesday to save the premises, located on the A832 Tore to Maybank road, from complete destruction as a “fierce” fire ripped through the mill.

The owners said they were “absolutely devastated” by the fire, sharing pictures of the aftermath of the disaster on Facebook.

Loyal customers quickly flocked to their page to leave messages of support as they try to replace what has been lost.

On Thursday evening, the family took to social media to say they had been “overwhelmed” by the public’s support and well wishes as they announced plans to partially reopen for business the following day.

They said: “We are overwhelmed by all the heart felt messages.

“Thank you all so much.

“Some sleep is very much on the cards now and we should be able to partially open tomorrow.”

Firefighters battle to save Highland sawmill

Emergency services were called to reports of the blaze around 11.12pm on Wednesday.

Fire crews from Dingwall, Nairn, Inverness and Fortrose raced to the scene to tackle the “fierce” flames, which remained “really high” for several hours into the night.

Police closed the A832 at the Tore junction as fire crews raced along the route to collect water from a nearby pump.

Nearby residents watched on in horror as firefighters battled to bring the blaze under control.

Emergency service were called to the blaze at Fettes Sawmill at around 11.12pm.

One local resident spoke of how he feared “the whole lot was going up” due to the severity of the blaze.

Investigations are now underway to establish the cause of the fire.

A police spokeswoman said: “We received a report of a fire at Fettes Sawmill, Kilcoy Redcastle in Muir of Ord, at around 11.15pm on Wednesday, August 4.

“Emergency services attended and there were no reports of any injuries.

“The A832 was closed at Tore to the junction at the Black Isle Show Ground and reopened around 6am on Thursday, August 5.

“Inquiries into the cause of the fire are ongoing.”

