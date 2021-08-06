News / Highlands Appeal to help trace man missing from Wick By Lauren Taylor August 6, 2021, 11:36 am Updated: August 6, 2021, 11:49 am Scott Wares has been missing from Wick from Wednesday August 5. Police in Wick are appealing for help to trace a man who went missing on Wednesday evening. Scott Wares was last seen at an address in Wick at around 8pm on Wednesday August 5. He is described as a white male, approximately 5ft 9in tall, slim build and dark hair which is thinning on the top. It is believed Mr Wares is using a red Vauxhall Insignia, with the registration number PK17 NMZ. Anyone with any information is asked to contact the police on 101 quoting incident number 2591 of August 2. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Man charged with ‘various’ traffic offences after 15-mile police chase from Aberdeen to Stonehaven Family of missing man Mark Russell informed after body found in Aberdeenshire New appeal for missing man Mark Russell, last seen at Aberdeenshire home on July 24 Police continue search for Aberdeenshire man Mark Russell who has been missing for a week