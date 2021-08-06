Appeal to help trace man missing from Wick

Police in Wick are appealing for help to trace a man who went missing on Wednesday evening.

Scott Wares was last seen at an address in Wick at around 8pm on Wednesday August 5.

He is described as a white male, approximately 5ft 9in tall, slim build and dark hair which is thinning on the top.

It is believed Mr Wares is using a red Vauxhall Insignia, with the registration number PK17 NMZ.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the police on 101 quoting incident number 2591 of August 2.