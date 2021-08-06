Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Saturday, August 7th 2021 Show Links
News / Highlands

Appeal to help trace man missing from Wick

By Lauren Taylor
August 6, 2021, 11:36 am Updated: August 6, 2021, 11:49 am
Scott Wares has been missing from Wick from Wednesday August 5.
Scott Wares has been missing from Wick from Wednesday August 5.

Police in Wick are appealing for help to trace a man who went missing on Wednesday evening.

Scott Wares was last seen at an address in Wick at around 8pm on Wednesday August 5.

He is described as a white male, approximately 5ft 9in tall, slim build and dark hair which is thinning on the top.

It is believed Mr Wares is using a red Vauxhall Insignia, with the registration number PK17 NMZ.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the police on 101 quoting incident number 2591 of August 2.

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal