Flood alerts issued for entire Scottish mainland as Highlands added to list of at-risk areas

The Highlands have been added to the Scottish Environmental Protection Agency’s (Sepa) list of areas currently at risk of flooding due to wet weather conditions.

The additions means every area on Scotland’s mainland has now been issued with a flood alert by the public body.

The alert asks people living in the affected regions to “remain vigilant” and make preparations in case they are struck by flooding – particularly if they live or work in specific at-risk areas.

In the case of the Highlands, Sepa has said those include urban areas and the transport network.

The organisation’s website adds: “Extra care should be taken if spending time in the outdoors on or near watercourses as water levels could rise rapidly.”

Weather worries

Moray, Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire were among the parts of the country that were issued with flood alerts yesterday morning.

The north-east is currently covered by a Met Office yellow warning for rain, which came into effect at midnight last night and is due to end at 2pm.

⚠️ Yellow weather warnings are in force Friday -Saturday ⚠️#Thunderstorms and #Rain across many northern areas For more details 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs Stay #WeatherAware⚠️ pic.twitter.com/I6QCE1NWdq — Met Office (@metoffice) August 6, 2021

A yellow warning that was issued yesterday for thunderstorms on Saturday has been altered, so it no longer applies to the entire Scottish mainland.

However, a significant portion of the Highlands is covered by the warning that takes its place – including Inverness, Fort William and north as far as Loch Shin.