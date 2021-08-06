Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Regional breakdown: No deaths in Highlands and Grampian in last 24 hours as seven recorded nationwide

By Ross Hempseed
August 6, 2021, 3:57 pm
Post Thumbnail

According to Friday’s daily figures there were no new deaths from Covid-19 in the Highlands and Grampian in the past 24 hours.

A total of seven deaths were recorded across Scotland in the past 24 hours, the lowest total since Sunday. This included one death from Na h-Eileanan Siar.

Positive cases in NHS Highland totaled 63 while NHS Grampian recorded 95. In total 1,250 positive cases were recorded in last 24 hours nationwide.

Western Isles recorded three new cases while Shetland recorded one and no new cases were reported in Orkney.

Scottish hospital figures have seen a steady decrease with 367 people currently in hospital with coronavirus down from 381 yesterday.

The number of people in intensive care due to Covid-19 has also fallen from 55 to 54.

Vaccinations rates remain steady with 2,209 people receiving their first dose of a Covid vaccine bring the total to 4,020,712.

A total of 17,266 received their second dose bring the number of people fully vaccinated to 3,286,153.

These numbers will start to rise with the announcement that 16 and 17 year olds are being offered the jab.

NHS Grampian and Western Isles are already filling up spaces for young people to receive their jab as soon as it is available.

However according to Scottish Government data, NHS Grampian is third from last in terms of first doses administered only behind NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde and NHS Lothian. Orkney, Shetland and Western Isles all have vaccination rates higher than 90%.

In terms of second doses Grampian finishes 9th with 75.4% coverage while Highlands is 10th at 75.2%. This is out of a collective 14 local health boards.

