Regional breakdown: No deaths in Highlands and Grampian in last 24 hours as seven recorded nationwide

According to Friday’s daily figures there were no new deaths from Covid-19 in the Highlands and Grampian in the past 24 hours.

A total of seven deaths were recorded across Scotland in the past 24 hours, the lowest total since Sunday. This included one death from Na h-Eileanan Siar.

Positive cases in NHS Highland totaled 63 while NHS Grampian recorded 95. In total 1,250 positive cases were recorded in last 24 hours nationwide.

Western Isles recorded three new cases while Shetland recorded one and no new cases were reported in Orkney.

Scottish hospital figures have seen a steady decrease with 367 people currently in hospital with coronavirus down from 381 yesterday.

The number of people in intensive care due to Covid-19 has also fallen from 55 to 54.

Vaccinations rates remain steady with 2,209 people receiving their first dose of a Covid vaccine bring the total to 4,020,712.

A total of 17,266 received their second dose bring the number of people fully vaccinated to 3,286,153.

These numbers will start to rise with the announcement that 16 and 17 year olds are being offered the jab.

NHS Grampian and Western Isles are already filling up spaces for young people to receive their jab as soon as it is available.

However according to Scottish Government data, NHS Grampian is third from last in terms of first doses administered only behind NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde and NHS Lothian. Orkney, Shetland and Western Isles all have vaccination rates higher than 90%.

In terms of second doses Grampian finishes 9th with 75.4% coverage while Highlands is 10th at 75.2%. This is out of a collective 14 local health boards.