Saturday, August 7th 2021 Show Links
News / Highlands

Three in hospital after four-vehicle crash in Highlands

By David Mackay
August 6, 2021, 3:52 pm Updated: August 6, 2021, 6:44 pm
Blairgowrie disturbance
Police have closed the road near Thurso.

Three people have been taken to hospital after a four-vehicle crash in the Highlands.

Crews were called to the incident at about 3pm.

Police closed the A836 Thurso to Reay road following the collision.

Motorists were asked to avoid the area, east of Lybster.

An air ambulance was sent to the scene as well as three ambulances.

The fire service was also asked to attend the Caithness incident.

A police spokesman said: “Police were called at about 2.55pm following the report of a four-vehicle road crash on the A836 between Reay and Thurso.”

An ambulance service spokeswoman said: “We received a call at 2.50pm to attend a road traffic collision on the A836 at Forss.

“We dispatched three ambulances and the air ambulance to the scene. Three patients were transported by road to hospital.”

Police confirmed the road reopened shortly before 6pm.

