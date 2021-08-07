Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Saturday, August 7th 2021 Show Links
News / Highlands

Highland posties commended for having the ‘UK’s most improved delivery office’

By Daniel Boal
August 7, 2021, 6:00 am Updated: August 7, 2021, 11:38 am
Post Thumbnail

Postal workers in Dingwall have been recognised at the Royal Mail’s prestigious annual awards for having the most improved delivery office in the UK.

The yearly awards ceremony, which are sponsored by the Royal Mail’s chief executive Simon Thompson and chief operating officer Achim Dünnwald – recognise the company’s highest performing units and staff.

Hoping to reward teams who go above and beyond, a panel of judges look to factors such as quality of service, safety and efficiency before handing out awards.

Each of the six winning teams secure a prize of £10,000 to spend on enhancements of their choice to their unit.

Royal Mail chief executive officer, Simon Thompson, said: ‘Our team in Dingwall have been magnificent.

“They faced unprecedented challenges during the pandemic and worked tirelessly to overcome them.

“This award recognises those teams who have excelled in the midst of the challenges. It is well deserved. Thank you.”

Having worked throughout the pandemic to ensure the local community receives all they need, Dingwall delivery office manager Julia Meleady added: “The team here in Dingwall have worked exceptionally hard during the pandemic.

“They have prioritised the local community and keeping everyone connected, it was no easy task, but they really did rise to the challenge.

“They’re a brilliant bunch and are passionate about what they do. I’m privileged to be their manager and couldn’t ask for a better team to work with.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]