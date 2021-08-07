Highland posties commended for having the ‘UK’s most improved delivery office’

Postal workers in Dingwall have been recognised at the Royal Mail’s prestigious annual awards for having the most improved delivery office in the UK.

The yearly awards ceremony, which are sponsored by the Royal Mail’s chief executive Simon Thompson and chief operating officer Achim Dünnwald – recognise the company’s highest performing units and staff.

Hoping to reward teams who go above and beyond, a panel of judges look to factors such as quality of service, safety and efficiency before handing out awards.

Each of the six winning teams secure a prize of £10,000 to spend on enhancements of their choice to their unit.

Royal Mail chief executive officer, Simon Thompson, said: ‘Our team in Dingwall have been magnificent.

“They faced unprecedented challenges during the pandemic and worked tirelessly to overcome them.

“This award recognises those teams who have excelled in the midst of the challenges. It is well deserved. Thank you.”

Having worked throughout the pandemic to ensure the local community receives all they need, Dingwall delivery office manager Julia Meleady added: “The team here in Dingwall have worked exceptionally hard during the pandemic.

“They have prioritised the local community and keeping everyone connected, it was no easy task, but they really did rise to the challenge.

“They’re a brilliant bunch and are passionate about what they do. I’m privileged to be their manager and couldn’t ask for a better team to work with.”