Police concern grows over missing Wick man

Police in Wick have issued a further appeal to help trace a man who went missing on Wednesday night.

Scott Wares was last seen at an address in Wick on Wednesday (August 4) at 8pm.

The 33-year-old is believed to have left the address in a red Vauxhall Insignia car which has the registration plate PK17 NMZ.

Police say concerns for the mans welfare has grown as searches focused in the Caithness area has brought no confirmed sightings of Mr Wares, or the vehicle he is believed to be using.

He is described as a white male, approximately 5ft 9in tall, slim build and dark hair which is thinning on the top.

It is not known what clothing he was wearing when he last seen.

Sergeant Stephen Todd said: “We have a number of resources searching for Scott and we are seeking to piece together his movements since he was last seen on Wednesday evening.

“We would ask anyone who may have seen his vehicle, or anyone matching his description, to report this to officers so that we can investigate.

“If anyone has had any contact with Scott or has information to help us locate him, please get in touch with us as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information should contact Police Scotland on 101 and quote incident number 2591 of 5 August 2021.