Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Saturday, August 7th 2021 Show Links
News / Highlands

Man taken to hospital after two-car crash on A9 south of Inverness

By Craig Munro
August 7, 2021, 2:07 pm
The A9 at Daviot, where the incident happened this morning. Picture by Sandy McCook
The A9 at Daviot, where the incident happened this morning. Picture by Sandy McCook

A man has been taken to hospital following a two-car crash on a section of the A9 south of Inverness.

The incident occurred at around 11.35am close to the road’s junction with the B851 at Daviot.

One man was transferred from the scene to the city’s Raigmore Hospital.

The northbound carriageway of the road has been closed by police, and there are reported to be heavy delays to traffic in the area as a result.

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 11.35am on Saturday, 7 August, police were called to a report of a two car road crash on the A9 north bound at the B851 Junction.

“Emergency services attended and one man was taken to Raigmore Hospital for treatment. The road is currently closed.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal