Man taken to hospital after two-car crash on A9 south of Inverness

A man has been taken to hospital following a two-car crash on a section of the A9 south of Inverness.

The incident occurred at around 11.35am close to the road’s junction with the B851 at Daviot.

One man was transferred from the scene to the city’s Raigmore Hospital.

The northbound carriageway of the road has been closed by police, and there are reported to be heavy delays to traffic in the area as a result.

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 11.35am on Saturday, 7 August, police were called to a report of a two car road crash on the A9 north bound at the B851 Junction.

“Emergency services attended and one man was taken to Raigmore Hospital for treatment. The road is currently closed.”