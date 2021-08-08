Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Sunday, August 8th 2021 Show Links
News / Highlands

Mountain rescue teams called to ‘intrepid’ pair who became crag fast while taking shortcut down Ben Nevis

By Joe Cawthorn
August 8, 2021, 12:58 pm Updated: August 8, 2021, 12:58 pm
Lochaber Mountain Rescue were called to a hard-to-spot pair who had become crag fast on Ben Nevis. PIC: Lochaber Mountain Rescue
Lochaber Mountain Rescue were called to a hard-to-spot pair who had become crag fast on Ben Nevis. PIC: Lochaber Mountain Rescue

A mountain rescue team had to be called after a pair of hard-to-spot walkers looking for a quick route down Ben Nevis became crag fast.

Lochaber Mountain Rescue posted the picture on their Facebook page, which shows a pair of camouflaged walkers on dangerous ground on the top spur of Antler Gully.

The pair were delivered to the Glencoe Mountain Rescue back at ground level team after a helicopter was called to winch the pair to safety.

“If you look carefully at the picture below you can just about spot an intrepid pair who became crag fast on dangerous ground in the top spur of Antler Gully, while trying to take a shortcut down off Ben Nevis,” wrote the Lochaber Mountain Rescue Team on Saturday afternoon.

“Whilst hard to spot in all black clothing, thankfully some skillful flying and winch work by R151 had the pair delivered to safety before the crew headed down to assist Glencoe Mountain Rescue Team.

“The last seven days has seen a steady stream of calls, all with positive outcomes. A big thanks to everyone involved.”

People were quick the praise the team in the comment section.

One person wrote: “Great work guys! That could have been a much faster shortcut to the bottom than they would have wished,” while another said: “Fantastic work to all involved in this rescue. I still can’t see them despite all the clues given here.”

Another said: “Thank you Lochaber Mountain Rescue Team for doing this! The risks you take with your own lives whilst saving others deserves medals, a pay check and nationwide funding.”

12-hour rescue missions and fines for breaking Covid rules

A group of climbers were rescued in an “epic” 12-hour operation after getting stuck in a “steep and dangerous” area of Ben Nevis without equipment in July.

Seven hillwalkers geared up for a traverse of the Carn Mor Dearg Arete in Lochaber – a hiking route considered as one of the relatively easy ways to climb Scotland’s highest mountain.

However, somewhat off route, the men, who are believed to have been in their 20s or early 30s, found themselves located on a dangerous ground in the area of Good Friday climb.

While attempting to reach the summit, the crag fast party ended up in a position where they could neither ascend nor descend from the steep winter line without risking their lives.

Meanwhile, back in January, two climbers who were rescued on Ben Nevis were issued with fixed penalty notices by police for breaching Covid rules.

The pair, who were believed to have driven from Glasgow to Fort William, got into difficulties while climbing in Minus 2 Gully.

It was the Lochaber Mountain Rescue Team’s first call out of the year.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal