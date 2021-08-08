Mountain rescue teams called to ‘intrepid’ pair who became crag fast while taking shortcut down Ben Nevis

A mountain rescue team had to be called after a pair of hard-to-spot walkers looking for a quick route down Ben Nevis became crag fast.

Lochaber Mountain Rescue posted the picture on their Facebook page, which shows a pair of camouflaged walkers on dangerous ground on the top spur of Antler Gully.

The pair were delivered to the Glencoe Mountain Rescue back at ground level team after a helicopter was called to winch the pair to safety.

“If you look carefully at the picture below you can just about spot an intrepid pair who became crag fast on dangerous ground in the top spur of Antler Gully, while trying to take a shortcut down off Ben Nevis,” wrote the Lochaber Mountain Rescue Team on Saturday afternoon.

“Whilst hard to spot in all black clothing, thankfully some skillful flying and winch work by R151 had the pair delivered to safety before the crew headed down to assist Glencoe Mountain Rescue Team.

“The last seven days has seen a steady stream of calls, all with positive outcomes. A big thanks to everyone involved.”

People were quick the praise the team in the comment section.

One person wrote: “Great work guys! That could have been a much faster shortcut to the bottom than they would have wished,” while another said: “Fantastic work to all involved in this rescue. I still can’t see them despite all the clues given here.”

Another said: “Thank you Lochaber Mountain Rescue Team for doing this! The risks you take with your own lives whilst saving others deserves medals, a pay check and nationwide funding.”

12-hour rescue missions and fines for breaking Covid rules

A group of climbers were rescued in an “epic” 12-hour operation after getting stuck in a “steep and dangerous” area of Ben Nevis without equipment in July.

Seven hillwalkers geared up for a traverse of the Carn Mor Dearg Arete in Lochaber – a hiking route considered as one of the relatively easy ways to climb Scotland’s highest mountain.

However, somewhat off route, the men, who are believed to have been in their 20s or early 30s, found themselves located on a dangerous ground in the area of Good Friday climb.

While attempting to reach the summit, the crag fast party ended up in a position where they could neither ascend nor descend from the steep winter line without risking their lives.

Meanwhile, back in January, two climbers who were rescued on Ben Nevis were issued with fixed penalty notices by police for breaching Covid rules.

The pair, who were believed to have driven from Glasgow to Fort William, got into difficulties while climbing in Minus 2 Gully.

It was the Lochaber Mountain Rescue Team’s first call out of the year.