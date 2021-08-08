Family of missing Scott Wares informed as man pronounced dead at scene of crash on the B876 near Castletown

Police have confirmed that a man has died in a traffic incident on the B876 that happened on Sunday morning and have informed the family of missing Wick man Scott Wares.

Officers were called at around 8.40am to a vehicle that had veered off the road.

Pronouncing the occupant of the car dead at the scene, the road was then closed off by those in attendance, and remains closed.

Formal identification of the body is still yet to take place but the family of missing person Mr Wares from Wick have been informed of this investigation.

Diversions are currently still in place along the stretch of road.

The B876 at Castletown near Thurso is currently closed following a serious road crash which occurred around 8.40am on Sunday, 8 August, 2021. Emergency services are in attendance and local diversions are in place. pic.twitter.com/09RWf5c4qt — Northern Police (@northernPolice) August 8, 2021

Mr Wares was last seen at an address in Wick on Wednesday (August 4) at 8pm.

The 33-year-old is believed to have left the address in a red Vauxhall Insignia car which has the registration plate PK17 NMZ.

Inspector Nick Hough at Fort William police station said: “Our inquiries into this road traffic incident are at an early stage.

“Although formal identification has still to take place, the family of missing person Scott Wares from Wick have been informed of this investigation.

“At this time there do not appear to be any suspicious circumstances and a full report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.”