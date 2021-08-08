Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
News / Highlands

Family of missing Scott Wares informed as man pronounced dead at scene of crash on the B876 near Castletown

By Daniel Boal
August 8, 2021, 2:38 pm Updated: August 8, 2021, 3:03 pm
Scott Wares has been missing from Wick from Wednesday August 5.
Police have confirmed that a man has died in a traffic incident on the B876 that happened on Sunday morning and have informed the family of missing Wick man Scott Wares.

Officers were called at around 8.40am to a vehicle that had veered off the road.

Pronouncing the occupant of the car dead at the scene, the road was then closed off by those in attendance, and remains closed.

Formal identification of the body is still yet to take place but the family of missing person Mr Wares from Wick have been informed of this investigation.

Diversions are currently still in place along the stretch of road.

Mr Wares was last seen at an address in Wick on Wednesday (August 4) at 8pm.

The 33-year-old is believed to have left the address in a red Vauxhall Insignia car which has the registration plate PK17 NMZ.

Inspector Nick Hough at Fort William police station said:  “Our inquiries into this road traffic incident are at an early stage.

“Although formal identification has still to take place, the family of missing person Scott Wares from Wick have been informed of this investigation.

“At this time there do not appear to be any suspicious circumstances and a full report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.”

