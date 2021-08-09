News / Highlands Search for Caithness woman not seen for a week By Ellie Milne August 9, 2021, 7:14 am Updated: August 9, 2021, 9:38 am Officers in Caithness have launched an appeal for help from the public A 66-year-old woman has been reported missing in Caithness. Christine Spencer was last seen a week ago on Monday, August 2 in Wick. Christine Spencer. Supplied by Police Scotland. Officers are concerned for her welfare and are appealing for assistance from the public to trace her as soon as possible. Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact the police on 101 quoting reference 1848 of August 8. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close