Highland residents warned text messages offering tax refund are a scam

By Lauren Taylor
August 9, 2021, 12:38 pm Updated: August 9, 2021, 3:24 pm
Highland Council Trading Standards have warned of new scam text.
Highland Council has warned residents that text messages stating they are due a tax refund is a scam.

Recipients are warned not to click on any links and to not share their bank details.

The scam text message claiming residents are eligible to receive a tax refund. Supplied by Highland Council.

Trading Standards team leader Mark McGinty explained: “By stirring up positive emotions and mentioning large sums of money, the intention of the scammer is to con people out of their money or to obtain their personal information to commit fraud.”

He urged residents not to engage with these messages and not to give out any bank, credit or debit details.

Mr McGinty added: “If you have any queries about tax, you should contact who you would pay the tax to, in this case the text states the local council, so you should contact the Highland Council.”

Sheila McKandie, head of Revenues and Business Support explained communication with council tax payers from the council relating to a refund of money would be in writing.

She said: “We would never cold call customers and ask for bank details. If anyone has a neighbour or relative who may be more susceptible to such activity, please look out for them and share this cautionary message as widely as possible.

“If anyone is in doubt as to the authenticity of any contact regarding council tax, please call the council’s freephone council tax helpline on 0800 393811.”

