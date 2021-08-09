Highland residents warned text messages offering tax refund are a scam

Highland Council has warned residents that text messages stating they are due a tax refund is a scam.

The Highland Council Trading Standards is warning residents that text messages stating they are due a tax refund from their local council is a scam.

Recipients are warned not to click on any links and to not share their bank details.

Trading Standards team leader Mark McGinty explained: “By stirring up positive emotions and mentioning large sums of money, the intention of the scammer is to con people out of their money or to obtain their personal information to commit fraud.”

He urged residents not to engage with these messages and not to give out any bank, credit or debit details.

Mr McGinty added: “If you have any queries about tax, you should contact who you would pay the tax to, in this case the text states the local council, so you should contact the Highland Council.”

Can you spot a scam? Tips to avoid being hooked by phishing fraudsters

Sheila McKandie, head of Revenues and Business Support explained communication with council tax payers from the council relating to a refund of money would be in writing.

She said: “We would never cold call customers and ask for bank details. If anyone has a neighbour or relative who may be more susceptible to such activity, please look out for them and share this cautionary message as widely as possible.

“If anyone is in doubt as to the authenticity of any contact regarding council tax, please call the council’s freephone council tax helpline on 0800 393811.”