Regional breakdown: No new deaths recorded as remaining restrictions lifted in Scotland

New figures released show that 58 new cases of coronavirus were recorded by NHS Grampian compared with 121 this time last week.

NHS Highlands have recorded 47 new cases while Shetland recorded four and Western Isles recorded three.

Orkney recorded no new cases.

No new deaths were recorded in Scotland, but this may be due to the delay from the closure of the registar office over the weekend.

Of the 14,039 tests administered throughout the country, around 6.7% yielded a positive Covid result meaning 851 new cases were recorded.

Hospital figures are seeing a steady decline as the number of people currently in hospital with coronavirus is 356. This time last week that figure was 407.

People in intensive case currently stands at 42 down from 60 this time last week.

Vaccinations figures remain steady as 1,975 received a first dose taking the total number in Scotland to 4,026,827.

In terms of second doses, the total stands at 3,342,056 which is an increase of 18,590.

Scotland’s vaccination drive welcomes teenagers aged 16 and 17 to get their first dose of a Covid vaccine after guidance from the UK vaccines body approved the expanded roll-out.

Vaccinations began over the weekend and the Scottish government aims to have most of the age group vaccinated by the end of September.

Covid restrictions come to an end for Scotland

This comes as the remaining restrictions in place by the Scottish government are lifted from this week.

The legal requirement for physical distancing ends in most places and hospitality can open at full capacity.

Level zero ended at midnight and in major cities, the night life was alive for the first time in 18 months. Nightclubs opened their doors to hundreds queuing to get in and enjoy the atmosphere.

Since then Scotland has been under varying strict control measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus.