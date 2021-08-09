Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Regional breakdown: No new deaths recorded as remaining restrictions lifted in Scotland

By Ross Hempseed
August 9, 2021, 3:14 pm
New figures released show that 58 new cases of coronavirus were recorded by NHS Grampian compared with 121 this time last week.

NHS Highlands have recorded 47 new cases while Shetland recorded four and Western Isles recorded three.

Orkney recorded no new cases.

No new deaths were recorded in Scotland, but this may be due to the delay from the closure of the registar office over the weekend.

Of the 14,039 tests administered throughout the country, around 6.7% yielded a positive Covid result meaning 851 new cases were recorded.

Hospital figures are seeing a steady decline as the number of people currently in hospital with coronavirus is 356. This time last week that figure was 407.

People in intensive case currently stands at 42 down from 60 this time last week.

Vaccinations figures remain steady as 1,975 received a first dose taking the total number in Scotland to 4,026,827.

In terms of second doses, the total stands at 3,342,056 which is an increase of 18,590.

Scotland’s vaccination drive welcomes teenagers aged 16 and 17 to get their first dose of a Covid vaccine after guidance from the UK vaccines body approved the expanded roll-out.

Vaccinations began over the weekend and the Scottish government aims to have most of the age group vaccinated by the end of September.

Covid restrictions come to an end for Scotland

This comes as the remaining restrictions in place by the Scottish government are lifted from this week.

The legal requirement for physical distancing ends in most places and hospitality can open at full capacity.

Level zero ended at midnight and in major cities, the night life was alive for the first time in 18 months. Nightclubs opened their doors to hundreds queuing to get in and enjoy the atmosphere.

Since then Scotland has been under varying strict control measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

