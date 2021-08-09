Missing Scott Wares confirmed by police as Thurso crash victim

Police have confirmed the identity of the man who died following a road crash near Thurso.

Scott Wares, from Wick, was killed in the incident on the B876 at Castletown, 14 miles south of John O’Groats.

The 33-year-old died after the red Vauxhall Insignia he was driving left the road.

The crash was reported to police at about 8.40am on Sunday, August 8. His relatives are aware.

Sergeant Kate Park, of the Highland and Islands road policing unit, said: “Mr Wares, who was alone in the car, had been reported missing from Wick on Thursday, 5 August, 2021.

“Extensive inquiries were carried out to trace him and we’d like to thank the public for assisting us.

“Sadly, Mr Wares died following the crash and our investigation is continuing to establish the full circumstances surrounding this collision.

“I would urge anyone who may have witnessed the crash to contact police as soon as possible.

“I’d also ask motorists with dash-cams who were travelling on the B876, the main road between Wick and Castletown, in the early hours of Sunday morning to check their footage as it could be of significance to our investigation.

“Any property owners along this route with CCTV covering the road are also asked to review any footage.”

Anyone with information should contact police by calling 101.