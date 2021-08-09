Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
News / Highlands

Missing Scott Wares confirmed by police as Thurso crash victim

By Ross Hempseed
August 9, 2021, 8:59 pm Updated: August 9, 2021, 9:00 pm
Scott Wares had been reported missing from Wick.
Police have confirmed the identity of the man who died following a road crash near Thurso.

Scott Wares, from Wick, was killed in the incident on the B876 at Castletown, 14 miles south of John O’Groats.

The 33-year-old died after the red Vauxhall Insignia he was driving left the road.

The crash was reported to police at about 8.40am on Sunday, August 8. His relatives are aware.

Sergeant Kate Park, of the Highland and Islands road policing unit, said: “Mr Wares, who was alone in the car, had been reported missing from Wick on Thursday, 5 August, 2021.

“Extensive inquiries were carried out to trace him and we’d like to thank the public for assisting us.

“Sadly, Mr Wares died following the crash and our investigation is continuing to establish the full circumstances surrounding this collision.

“I would urge anyone who may have witnessed the crash to contact police as soon as possible.

“I’d also ask motorists with dash-cams who were travelling on the B876, the main road between Wick and Castletown, in the early hours of Sunday morning to check their footage as it could be of significance to our investigation.

“Any property owners along this route with CCTV covering the road are also asked to review any footage.”

Anyone with information should contact police by calling 101.

