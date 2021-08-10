Police appeal to trace missing Inverness woman Cassandra MacDonald

Police are appealing for information to locate a missing 50-year-old woman in Inverness.

Cassandra MacDonald was last seen around 6.30am on Tuesday August 10 in the Dalneigh area, at an address in Columba Road.

She is described as around 5ft 1ins, of medium build with short and dyed blonde hair.

It is thought that the 50-year-old could be wearing blue, stonewashed jeans, a black fleece with a zip and no hood and black shoes with a white trim and laces.

She may also have a dark purple hooded jacket.

Police say that Ms MacDonald has connections in the Cromlet Drive area of Invergordon and in Nairn.

Sergeant Cameron Ross said: “We are asking people to keep a look out for Cassandra in Inverness, Invergordon and Nairn and get in touch if they can help. Her family are becoming increasingly concerned for her.

“If you can assist please get in touch with us via 101, quoting incident 0774 of Tuesday, 10 August, 2021.”