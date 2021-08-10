Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Tuesday, August 10th 2021 Show Links
News / Highlands

Police appeal to trace missing Inverness woman Cassandra MacDonald

By Kirstin Tait
August 10, 2021, 2:18 pm Updated: August 10, 2021, 2:22 pm
Missing woman Cassandra MacDonald
Missing woman Cassandra MacDonald

Police are appealing for information to locate a missing 50-year-old woman in Inverness.

Cassandra MacDonald was last seen around 6.30am on Tuesday August 10 in the Dalneigh area, at an address in Columba Road.

She is described as around 5ft 1ins, of medium build with short and dyed blonde hair.

It is thought that the 50-year-old could be wearing blue, stonewashed jeans, a black fleece with a zip and no hood and black shoes with a white trim and laces.

She may also have a dark purple hooded jacket.

Police say that Ms MacDonald has connections in the Cromlet Drive area of Invergordon and in Nairn.

Sergeant Cameron Ross said: “We are asking people to keep a look out for Cassandra in Inverness, Invergordon and Nairn and get in touch if they can help. Her family are becoming increasingly concerned for her.

“If you can assist please get in touch with us via 101, quoting incident 0774 of Tuesday, 10 August, 2021.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]