News / Highlands Caithness woman missing for over a week has been found By Lauren Robertson August 10, 2021, 5:23 pm Christine Spencer has been found safe and well. A 66-year-old woman who was reported missing over a week ago has now been found. Christine Spencer was first reported missing on Monday, August 2. She was reported missing from Scarfskerry in Caithness, having last been seen in Wick. Police have announced that Ms Spencer has been found safe and well. They thanked the pubic for sharing their appeal regarding her whereabouts.