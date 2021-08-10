Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Wednesday, August 11th 2021 Show Links
News / Highlands

Parkdean Resort’s Nairn Beach caravan park scoops top Tripadvisor award

By Donna MacAllister
August 10, 2021, 6:44 pm Updated: August 10, 2021, 6:49 pm
The Parkdean resort at Nairn's East Beach has scooped a major award.
A caravan holiday park situated a stone’s throw from Nairn Beach has been awarded the Tripadvisor 2021 Travellers’ Choice Award.

Staff and managers at Nairn Lochloy are delighted with the recognition, which is based on reviews, ratings and saves from travellers.

The holiday park is situated next to Nairn East Beach.

“We have just returned home from Nairn Lochloy and we had the most amazing time. My 7 year old daughter was sad to leave,” said one reviewer from Aberdeenshire.

Another visitor said: “The park location is fantastic, a fabulous beach runs alongside it and it is a good base for visiting attractions in the surrounding area with the Cairngorms, Aviemore and Inverness not too far away – but the best thing about it was the entertainment.”

Other recent comments also mention on-site entertainment, and some returning visitors  say it has improved this season.

‘Hats off to hardworking staff’

Steve Richards, CEO of Parkdean Resorts, said it was all down to the hardworking staff who ran the resort at Nairn’s East Beach.

He said: “The team at Nairn Lochloy have worked tirelessly to provide a brilliant experience for holidaymakers enjoying a well-deserved staycation in Scotland.

Awards like this from Tripadvisor, based on reviews from our own customers, are great recognition for their efforts, and we’re proud of everybody at the park.”

Holiday park giant

Nairn Lochloy employs almost 100 staff in season, and welcomed more than 13,000 visitors in 2020.

Lochloy Caravan Park in Nairn.

Parkdean Resorts, the UK’s largest holiday park operator, announced a £110,000 spend on installing accommodation and upgrading existing facilities at Nairn Lochloy Holiday Park this season.

The move is part of a £70 million nationwide investment in the business, together with plans to hire for seasonal and full-time roles in Scotland.

 

