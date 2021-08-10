Parkdean Resort’s Nairn Beach caravan park scoops top Tripadvisor award

A caravan holiday park situated a stone’s throw from Nairn Beach has been awarded the Tripadvisor 2021 Travellers’ Choice Award.

Staff and managers at Nairn Lochloy are delighted with the recognition, which is based on reviews, ratings and saves from travellers.

“We have just returned home from Nairn Lochloy and we had the most amazing time. My 7 year old daughter was sad to leave,” said one reviewer from Aberdeenshire.

Another visitor said: “The park location is fantastic, a fabulous beach runs alongside it and it is a good base for visiting attractions in the surrounding area with the Cairngorms, Aviemore and Inverness not too far away – but the best thing about it was the entertainment.”

Other recent comments also mention on-site entertainment, and some returning visitors say it has improved this season.

‘Hats off to hardworking staff’

Steve Richards, CEO of Parkdean Resorts, said it was all down to the hardworking staff who ran the resort at Nairn’s East Beach.

He said: “The team at Nairn Lochloy have worked tirelessly to provide a brilliant experience for holidaymakers enjoying a well-deserved staycation in Scotland.

“Awards like this from Tripadvisor, based on reviews from our own customers, are great recognition for their efforts, and we’re proud of everybody at the park.”

Holiday park giant

Nairn Lochloy employs almost 100 staff in season, and welcomed more than 13,000 visitors in 2020.

Parkdean Resorts, the UK’s largest holiday park operator, announced a £110,000 spend on installing accommodation and upgrading existing facilities at Nairn Lochloy Holiday Park this season.

The move is part of a £70 million nationwide investment in the business, together with plans to hire for seasonal and full-time roles in Scotland.